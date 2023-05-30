Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HYB: Revisiting This High Yield CEF After The Dividend Cut

May 30, 2023 1:43 PM ETNew America High Income Fund (HYB)
Summary

  • The New America High Income Fund is a U.S. high-yield closed-end fund that has been around for almost 40 years and has gone through various market cycles.
  • The fund cut its dividend in 2023, leading to a widening of the discount to NAV, which is now close to -17%.
  • The article suggests that the market has responded erroneously to the dividend cut, but that the discount may not be corrected until the next cyclical bull market.
  • HYB remains a Hold for its conservative positioning, as reflected in its ratings parsing and yield coverage.

Close up an accountant working about financial with calculator at his office to calculate expenses, Accounting concept

Natee Meepian

Thesis

The New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) is a U.S. high-yield closed-end fund. We have covered this name before here, where we thought it would be a good time to buy into the name on

SA

Prior Rating (Seeking Alpha)

dividend

Dividend (Fund Website)

compare

Comparison (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.53K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

