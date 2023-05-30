Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Confluent: Margins Are A Vulnerability

May 30, 2023 1:44 PM ETConfluent, Inc. (CFLT)2 Comments
Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.43K Followers

Summary

  • Confluent is relatively well placed in the long run as it does not face the direct competition that many SaaS companies do.
  • Confluent's value proposition appeals to larger organizations, which could be a headwind in the near term, but also provides a large opportunity.
  • Margins continue to be a problem for Confluent, in large part due to SBC. The company is inefficient and has demonstrated limited ability to improve margins with scale.
Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

Confluent's (NASDAQ:CFLT) stock has done well in recent months on the back of improving sentiment towards growth stocks and relatively strong first quarter results. While growth is still reasonably robust, it is falling and customer additions are soft. Confluent has also not

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.43K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.