Exxon Mobil: Beating Expectations

May 30, 2023
Long Player
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation first quarter earnings were better than expected.
  • Cash flow was likewise very strong.
  • Growth and declining cost levels largely offset lower commodity prices.
  • Mark to market derivative losses hid more earnings power.
  • The price-earnings ratio should expand as this becomes more of a growth and income play.
Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) posted an unexpectedly good quarter. A lot of analysts and articles correctly predicted that oil and gas prices would be lower this year than was the case in the second and third

Exxon Mobil Reconciliation of Current Earnings To Fourth Quarter 2022.

Exxon Mobil Reconciliation of Current Earnings To Fourth Quarter 2022. (Exxon Mobil First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Presentation)

Exxon Mobil Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Exxon Mobil Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website May 29, 2023)

Exxon Mobil Upstream Net Growth

Exxon Mobil Upstream Net Growth (Exxon Mobil First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Exxon Mobil Cash Uses First Quarter 2023 And Ending Cash Balance

Exxon Mobil Cash Uses First Quarter 2023 And Ending Cash Balance (Exxon Mobil First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Exxon Mobil Presentation Of Material New Project Completions

Exxon Mobil Presentation Of Material New Project Completions (Exxon Mobil First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

