Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Limoneira: Rally Could Only Be Getting Started As We Approach Q2 Earnings

May 30, 2023 2:54 PM ETLimoneira Company (LMNR)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.58K Followers

Summary

  • Limoneira's shares have returned over 30% since December 2022 as the company transitions to an asset-light model.
  • The company's long-term and short-term technical charts show bullish trends, backing up improved fundamentals.
  • Limoneira aims to become a more efficient business, focusing on packing, marketing, and selling, with increased margins and stable earnings.

Delicious lemon on white

Marat Musabirov/iStock via Getty Images

Technical Analysis

We wrote about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) in December 2022 when we stated that the company's fiscal-2022 Q4 earnings report could potentially drive the stock forward. Although Limoneira reported an earnings miss in

Limoneiroa Long-Term Technicals

Limoneira Long-Term Chart (TradingView.com)

Limoneira Daily Technicals

Limoneira Daily Chart (StockCharts.com)

LMNR Long-Term Growth Drivers

Limoneira's Long-Term Growth Drivers (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.58K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.