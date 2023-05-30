Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The S&P 500 Charges Higher On Promise Of AI Tech

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.49K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% during the fourth trading week of May 2023, despite concerns over inflation and potential rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
  • Nvidia's earnings report and outlook sparked a speculative surge in information technology firms focused on artificial intelligence, driving the index higher.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects a quarter-point rate hike in June 2023, followed by rate cuts starting in November 2023 to address recessionary conditions.

Close-up of woman trading stock online on mobile phone

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The fourth trading week of May 2023 had started out to be a gloomy one for the S&P 500 (Index:SPX). Several Federal Reserve officials signaled early in the week they were considering continuing

Alternative Futures - S&P 500 - 2023Q2 - Standard Model (m=+1.5 from 9 March 2023) - Snapshot on 26 May 2023

Alternative Futures for S&P 500

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.49K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.