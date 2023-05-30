Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Proterra: Attractive Price With Potential Margin Expansion

May 30, 2023 3:25 PM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)
Summary

  • Proterra was oversold in March as profitability and growth weakened. Our finding suggests that it remains well-positioned to capture the long-term demand for heavy commercial EVs in the US and globally.
  • Cost efficiencies through staff cuts and consolidation of bus and battery manufacturing may drive gross margin expansion in Q4 2023 and then FY 2024.
  • At ~$1.1 per share, I believe this is an attractive entry point. Proterra appears undervalued even under my relatively conservative bull case target price.

Electric buses of blue color are at the charging station.

Boris Ipatov/iStock via Getty Images

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is a market leader in the design and manufacture of heavy commercial electric vehicles / EVs. It generates revenue by manufacturing and selling transit electric buses (“Proterra Transit” revenue stream) as well as proprietary battery systems and

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.59K Followers
Former tech operator, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with over a decade of experience starting, investing, and building companies in Asia and US. Long-only manager seeking multi-asset technology / growth opportunities driving disruptive innovation globally.

