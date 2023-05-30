jamesteohart

Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) stock reacted negatively to first quarter earnings, which were fairly disappointing. The stock has since largely recovered, which could indicate faith in the long-term potential of the business or over enthusiasm for tech stocks generally on the back of AI hype. Cloudflare has a unique business that has the potential to do well over a multi-decade period, but there are also near-term headwinds which could get worse.

Market

Cloudflare observed a material lengthening of sales cycles during the first quarter, and a significant decline in close rates, despite win rates remaining strong. What is not really clear, at this stage, is how much of Cloudflare's growth deceleration is due to company specific go-to-market issues and how much is related to broader market issues.

Looking at the results of Check Point (CHKP), CDW (CDW) and AWS (AMZN); a broad market slowdown appears likely. This would not really be surprising given the turmoil caused by SVB's bankruptcy. Any assessment is currently complicated by limited data and differing product and customer exposures between companies.

The business environment reportedly deteriorated significantly in March, as the macro outlook became more uncertain and banking issues came to light. Cloudflare's management stated that this caused a lengthening of sales cycles, delays in collections and a heavily back-end weighted quarter. Almost half of Cloudflare's new business closed in the last two weeks of the quarter, which is unusual for Cloudflare. This means the first quarter could potentially have been much worse, and also raises the specter of discounting being used to incentivize deal closures.

Cloudflare

From a product perspective, there seems to be little doubt about Cloudflare. The company continues to innovate rapidly and introduce products which have the potential to be best-in-class.

There are now 4.92 million Workers applications running on Cloudflare's platform, up 146% over the last six months. Approximately 30,000 paying customers are utilizing R2, storing over seven petabytes of data, up 25% QoQ. These figures indicate growing adoption of Cloudflare's edge compute platform, albeit off a small base. While Cloudflare's SASE product is yet to really gain traction in industry analyst assessments, the consensus seems to be that from a technical perspective, it will likely end up being one of the best products on the market.

Doubts around Cloudflare currently center on the company's sales function, and the success of Cloudflare's shift up market. Cloudflare has historically been a product led company with a predominantly self-serve customer base. Long-term success is now dependent on top-down enterprise sales, as the company's product portfolio is becoming more strategic for customers.

Cloudflare has already won approximately a third of the Fortune 500, indicating some success amongst larger organizations, but the importance of this really depends on the services that these customers have adopted. Cloudflare needs to demonstrate that large organizations are willing to trust the company as a strategic partner and standardize their infrastructure (security, delivery and compute) on Cloudflare's platform.

Cloudflare's current struggles also need to be viewed in light of the behavior of competitors. Zscaler (ZS) and Palo Alto (PANW) are both well-resourced and more mature organizations that are defending their core markets aggressively. Palo Alto has been using the large amount of cash on its balance sheet to finance customers. This is an advantage that Palo Alto has as a larger and more mature security vendor, but it also raises questions about the extent to which it is able to win deals based solely on the merits of its products. Zscaler's CEO has noted that there is pricing pressure in the market due to macroeconomic conditions, and there have been suggestions that Zscaler is being more aggressive with free trials to win customers. The importance of this is not really clear, though, as network security is not something where the price is the primary deciding factor.

Cloudflare's management has stated that top sales people have only seen around a 1% decrease in productivity, potentially indicating that current problems are related to personnel/processes, rather than product. There has also been a suggestion that past product adoption has been driven by the efficacy of Cloudflare's products rather than the competence of the sales team. Now that Cloudflare is selling products in more competitive markets and that demand is soft, some of the salesforce is underperforming.

Financial Analysis

While Cloudflare is facing tough macro conditions and revenue growth has decelerated meaningfully in the past few quarters, the company's pipeline remains strong, exceeding the plan for the second quarter in a row. While Cloudflare's inability to convert pipeline into revenue is somewhat concerning, there don't currently appear to be any major company specific issues. Win rates against competition reportedly remain at record high levels, and renewal rates have been steady.

Cloudflare's average sales cycle during the first quarter was 27% longer than the average of the previous four quarters. Sales cycles increased most significantly in expansion deals, which were 49% longer than the average of the previous four quarters. Technology, e-commerce and financial services are Cloudflare's largest end customer verticals by revenue, and weakness within these industries is likely at least in part responsible for Cloudflare's performance.

Cloudflare is now only guiding for 30% revenue growth in the second quarter, which is likely in large part why the market reacted so negatively to earnings. Whether this represents the trough remains unclear, but investors should probably brace themselves for further issues, particularly if the macro environment continues to deteriorate.

Figure 1: Cloudflare Revenue Growth (Source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Customer additions remained reasonably strong in the first quarter, although large customer growth has fallen off significantly over the past 12 months. Large customer growth is an important metric given Cloudflare's attempted shift up market. Cloudflare's dollar-based net retention also fell to 117% in the first quarter, highlighting the slowdown in expansion from existing customers.

Figure 2: Cloudflare Customers (Source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

The number of job openings mentioning Cloudflare in the job requirements rebounded in the early part of 2023 and has stabilized in recent weeks. This would appear to support Cloudflare's strong pipeline and continued customer growth.

Figure 3: Job Openings Mentioning Cloudflare in the Job Requirements (Source: Revealera.com)

Search interest for "Cloudflare Pricing" continues to demonstrate strength. The importance of this is not clear, but it appears to align with hiring data.

Figure 4: "Cloudflare Pricing" Search Interest (Source: Created by author using data from Google Trends)

While growth has disappointed to the downside in recent quarters, Cloudflare continues to improve its margins. The burden of operating expenses is declining, even though Cloudflare continues to invest in product development and customer acquisition. The company continues to be efficiently managed and should be highly profitable at scale, although investor attention is likely to be on growth in the short run.

Figure 5: Cloudflare Operating Expenses (Source: Created by author using data from Cloudflare)

Cloudflare had approximately 3,390 employees at the end of the first quarter, a 23% increase YoY. Job openings at Cloudflare have fallen sharply in recent weeks, which is a negative indicator given that management has stated that it would hire based on market conditions in 2023.

Figure 6: Cloudflare Job Openings (Source: Revealera.com)

Valuation

The Cloudflare story is currently somewhat confusing. The company has an attractive product portfolio that continues to expand, but it is not clear that customer adoption is where it should be. A number of metrics suggest an ongoing slowdown in growth going forward, but the demand picture doesn't appear as weak as what management has guided to.

The explanation of the company's current issues is also questionable. Attributing problems to SVB doesn't really make sense, given that this happened towards the end of the quarter. Teething issues with Cloudflare's shift up market should not have been unexpected. The importance of this will depend on if and when Cloudflare can address the problems with its go-to-market motion.

Given these uncertainties, the recent increase in Cloudflare's share price appears unwarranted. The company has enormous long-term potential, but it may be in for a couple of difficult years. Paying high multiples for a stock is a risky proposition at the best of times, let alone when fundamentals are deteriorating and macro uncertainty is high.