Part I - Introduction

Idaho-based Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) produces 40% of all silver made in the USA and relies heavily on this commodity, which is slowly turning bullish recently after a long gloomy period.

The Company released its first quarter 2023 results on May 10, 2023.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 20, 2023. I have followed HL on Seeking Alpha since June 2019.

1 - The Keno Hill project in Yukon - A game changer

On September 9, 2022, Hecla Mining completed the sale of Alexco Resources (AXU), including the Keno Hill Silver project.

The company said that the Keno Hill development is on schedule, with production planned to start in 3Q23, ramping up to an expected 440 TPD by year-end. HL predicts between 2.5M Ag Oz and 3.0M Ag Oz in 2023. Production is scheduled to be 4Moz in 2024.

Reserve Life is 8+ years with significant growth potential. Mineral Reserves are 49Moz.

President and CEO Phillips Baker said in the conference call:

Greens Creek's success is allowing Hecla to invest in the Lucky Friday and Keno. The investment in Lucky Friday has allowed its production growth in the last 5 years to go from less than 1 million ounces to more than 4 million with more growth on the horizon. And substantial growth over the next few years will be primarily from Keno that should produce more than 2.5 million ounces this year and about 4 million ounces next year.

2 - Q1 2023 Results Snapshot

Hecla Mining announced the Company produced 4,041,878 Ag Oz and 39,717 Au Oz in the first quarter of 2023. HL achieved record quarterly gold production of 14,885 Au ounces at Greens Creek, with a quarterly throughput of 2,591 tons daily.

Revenues increased again to $199.50 million, up 7% from 1Q22. Net loss was $3.17 million, compared to an income of $4.15 million last year.

HL paid a quarterly dividend of $0.00625 in the first quarter. The dividend yield is now 0.55%.

COO Lauren Roberts said in the conference call:

We are reiterating the production and cost guidance for 2023 with 4.5 million to 5 million ounces of silver at an all-in sustaining cost of $8.50 to $9.50 per ounce.

3 - Stock performance

Hecla Mining is up 8% on a one-year basis. In one year, HL has outperformed the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX). I have also indicated Pan American Silver (PAAS) which represents a good comparison, and we can see that PAAS has significantly underperformed HL and is now down over 34%.

4 - Investment thesis

I consider Hecla Mining a decent long-term company, but using HL stock as a trading tool is better.

Gold and Silver prices have increased significantly in 2023 and, despite some recent weakness, at still around $1,950 and $23.15, respectively.

Thus, HL is expected to benefit from high commodity prices and increased production in 2023, particularly in H2 2023, with the start of Keno Hill silver production, adding between 2.5 Moz to 3.0 Moz of silver starting in 3Q23.

2023 Guidance is expected to be 16.0Moz-17.5Moz of silver and 160K-170K of gold.

However, as I said in my preceding article, Hecla Mining Company is small and presents recurring technical issues. Thus, I suggest trading short-term LIFO HL using at least 40% of your total position - more details at the end of this article.

Hecla Mining - Company Balance Sheet And Production In 1Q23 - The Raw Numbers

Hecla Mining 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Sale Revenue and others in $ million 186.50 191.24 146.34 194.35 199.50 Net Income in $ million 4.15 -13.52 -23.53 -4.45 -3.17 EBITDA $ million 55.65 35.44 10.91 41.04 50.13 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 -0.03 -0.04 0.00 -0.01 Cash from operating activities in $ million 37.91 40.18 -24.32 36.12 40.60 Capital Expenditure in $ million 21.48 34.33 37.43 56.14 54.44 Free Cash Flow In $ million 16.43 5.85 -61.75 -20.02 -13.84 Total cash $ million 212.03 198.19 144.67 104.74 95.94 Total debt in $ million 523.43 534.54 530.75 517.74 516.96 Dividend per share in $ 0.00625 0.00625 0.00375 0.00625 0.00625 Shares outstanding (diluted) in a million 544.06 539.40 554.53 597.38 600.08 Silver and Gold Production 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 Silver Production K Au Oz 3,325 3,645 3,549 3,663 4,042 Gold production K Ag Oz 41.64 45.72 44.75 43.70 39.72 Silver realized $/oz 24.68 20.68 18.30 22.03 22.62 Gold price realized $/oz 1,880 1,865 1,713 1,757 1,902 Ag AISC by-product 7.37 8.08 12.93 13.98 8.96 Click to enlarge

Part II - 1Q23 Gold and Silver Production Snapshot

1.1 - First quarter production

This part is an update of my preceding article on the gold and silver production of the First quarter of 2022, published on April 27, 2023.

HL delivered mixed production results this quarter. Gold production came in at 39,717 Oz of gold, down 9% sequentially, and 4,041,878 Oz of silver, up 10.3% sequentially. HL produced 13,236 tons of Lead and 15,795 tons of Zinc.

HL Quarterly Silver and Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Production detail per mine:

HL 1Q23 Production per mine (Fun Trading)

Details per mine:

1.1.1 - The Lucky Friday mine silver production.

The Lucky Friday Mine produced 1,262,464 Ag Oz in 1Q23, or an increase of 3% sequentially. The production increase is primarily due to a 5% increase in mill throughput. Mill throughput was 1,059 TPD in the first quarter of 2023. Good progress this quarter again toward an expected annual throughput of 425,000 tons.

HL Lucky Friday Production (Fun Trading)

1.1.2 - Casa Berardi's gold production

The Casa Berardi Mine produced 24,686 Au Oz in the first quarter of 2023, a decline of 20% compared to 30,709 ounces in the fourth quarter. The mine also produced 6,554 Ag Oz.

Gold production declined primarily due to a "31% decline in underground tons processed and 14% lower underground grades, partially offset by 27% higher surface tons processed".

The mill operated at an average of 4,768 TPD, an increase of 4% over the preceding quarter.

Reserve mine life is 14 years, with an additional 2.0Moz in M&I and Inferred resources.

HL Casa Berardi Production (Fun Trading)

1.1.3 - Greens Creek did quite well this quarter.

The Greens Creek mine produced 2,772,860 Ag Oz and 14,885 Au Oz in the first quarter, an increase of 14% and 15% over the preceding quarter.

The mill achieved a new throughput record of 2,591 TPD for the quarter. Increased silver production was due to a combination of higher throughput, a 3% increase in grade, and a 9% increase in recovery.

Increased gold production in 1Q23 was due to higher throughput and recovery partially offset by lower grades.

HL Greens Creek Production (Fun Trading)

1.1.4 - AISC

In 1Q23, Hecla Mining sold its silver at $22.62 per Ag ounce, $1,902 per Au ounce, Lead at $1.02 per pound, and Zinc at $1.39 per pound. AISC Silver was $8.96 per Ag Ounce.

HL Quarterly Silver Price and AISC History (Fun Trading)

1.3 - 2023-2025 guidance 18% increase year-over-year.

Production in equivalent gold ounces is expected to be 18% higher than in 2022 to 505K-535K GEOs, increasing slightly in 2024 and stabilizing to 495K-535K in 2025.

Part III - Financial Snapshot

1 - Total revenues were $199.50 million in 1Q23.

HL Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

The revenues were $199.50 million in 1Q23, up from $186.50 million a year ago and up from $194.35 million in 4Q22.

Hecla Mining reported a first-quarter loss of $3.17 million, or 0.01 per diluted share, compared to an income of $4.15 million in the same period a year earlier, or $0.01 per diluted share.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $13.84 million in 1Q23.

HL Quarterly Free Cash Flee History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The FCF indicated below can be compared with any other company. Hecla Mining uses another way to calculate the FCF, which is inconsistent with the broad calculation. HL indicated a gain of $31 million this quarter.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was a loss of $89.76 million, with a free cash flow loss of $13.84 million this quarter.

3 - The net debt is $421 million in 1Q23.

HL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The Company indicated $95.94 million in total cash. Net debt is now $421 million. Available liquidity is $240 million for the first quarter. The net debt/LMT adjusted EBITDA is 1.9x, unchanged from the preceding quarter.

However, one potential dilution that investors should not forget is the ATM program in place to finance the Keno Hill project and Casa Berardi.

CFO Russell Lawlar said in the conference call (emphasis added):

Adjusted EBITDA for the last 4 quarters was $221 million, maintaining our leverage ratio at 1.9x, which is below our target of a maximum of 2x. As we go through this period of investment in Keno Hill and Casa Berardi, our net leverage target will remain at less than 2x, and we'll take the necessary steps to keep adequate cash on our balance sheet with a target of around $100 million. We sold 2.1 million shares under our ATM program during the quarter, amounting to $11.9 million to maintain this targeted cash balance and ended the quarter with $96 million in cash on the balance sheet and $240 million of liquidity.

Part IV - Technical Analysis And Commentary

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

HL forms a descending triangle pattern, with resistance at $6.10 and support at $5.20. RSI is 38, close to an oversold situation, suggesting a buying opportunity soon.

The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern. There are instances when descending triangles form as reversal patterns at the end of an uptrend, but they are typically continuation patterns. Regardless of where they form, descending triangles are bearish patterns that indicate distribution.

The trading strategy is to take profits between $5.80 and $6.20, with potential higher resistance at $6.20 with potential higher resistance at $6.60, and accumulate between $5.20 to $5, with a possible lower low at $4.80.

As I said in my preceding article, I recommend using about 50% of your long position to trade LIFO. It is perfectly adapted to the high volatility of the gold and silver sectors, which fluctuate wildly depending on the FED's action on interest rates.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.