Hecla Mining: Keno Hill Is About To Produce Soon

May 30, 2023 4:36 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)PAAS, PAAS:CA, SLV, GDX
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hecla Mining Company revenues were $199.50 million in Q1 2023, up from $186.50 million a year ago from $194.35 million in 4Q22.
  • Hecla Mining delivered mixed production results this quarter. Gold production came in at 39,717 Oz of gold, down 9% sequentially, and 4,041,878 Oz of silver, up 10.3% sequentially.
  • I recommend buying Hecla Mining Company stock between $5.20 to $5, with a possible lower low at $4.80.
Gold and silver bars

Inok

Part I - Introduction

Idaho-based Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) produces 40% of all silver made in the USA and relies heavily on this commodity, which is slowly turning bullish recently after a long gloomy period.

Table

HL Map Presentation (HL May

Table

HL Keno Hill update (HL May Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

HL 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

HL Quarterly Silver and Gold Production History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL 1Q23 Production per mine (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Lucky Friday Production (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Casa Berardi Production (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Greens Creek Production (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly Silver Price and AISC History (Fun Trading)

Table

HL 2023 Guidance (HL Presentation)

Chart

HL Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly Free Cash Flee History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL Quarterly Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

HL TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.19K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

As explained in my article, I trade short-term HL frequently and own a long-term position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

