DNIF: 9.2% Distribution Yield Looks Sustainable But Beware OTC Status

May 30, 2023 4:47 PM ETDividend and Income Fund (DNIF)
Summary

  • The Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-end fund trading at a 35% discount to NAV, primarily due to its OTC status.
  • DNIF has a history of questionable actions by management in my view, including dilutive rights offerings and delisting the fund, which may add an extra risk premium.
  • Despite these concerns, the fund is able to earn its generous 9.2% distribution yield, making it suitable for investors seeking high income but willing to accept the increased operational risk and reduced liquidity.

caveat emptor

Sohel_Parvez_Haque/iStock via Getty Images

In the comments to a recent article I wrote on the deeply discounted Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA), a reader suggested I take a look at the Dividend and Income Fund (OTCPK:DNIF

DNIF fund overview

Figure 1 - DNIF fund overview (dividendandincomefund.com)

DNIF sector allocations

Figure 2 - DNIF sector allocations (DNIF factsheet)

DNIF top 10 holdings

Figure 3 - DNIF top 10 holdings (DNIF factsheet)

DNIF historical returns

Figure 4 - DNIF historical returns (morningstar.com)

DNIF is yielding 9.2%

Figure 5 - DNIF is yielding 9.2% (Seeking Alpha)

DNIF has relied on capital gains and ROC for distributions

Figure 6 - DNIF has relied on capital gains and ROC for distributions (DNIF annual report)

DNIF NAV profile does not suggest concern about distribution sustainability

Figure 7 - DNIF NAV profile does not suggest concern about distribution sustainability (morningstar.com)

DNIF trades at a steep discount

Figure 8 - DNIF trades at a steep discount (cefconnect.com)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

