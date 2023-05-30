Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NanoXplore Is Poised For Exponential And Profitable Growth As EV Sales Expand

May 30, 2023 5:00 PM ETNanoXplore Inc. (GRA:CA), NNXPFMRE:CA, MRETF
Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NanoXplore appears to be disrupting multiple industry verticals as it strives to establish itself as a dominant player in the graphene market.
  • It went largely unnoticed that NanoXplore has reached an inflection point, poised for a period of explosive and profitable growth if it successfully executes its planned capital investment.
  • Securing a shareholder-friendly financing package, expected in the next few months, could drive the stock upward. Therefore, it's an opportune time for long-term investors to consider investing in the stock.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Natural Resources Hub: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Graphene hexagonal structure in motion as artificial intelligence concept. Graphene molecular grid. 3D illustration. 3D Rendering

Iván Jesús Cruz Civieta

In a previous article, I made the following statement about NanoXplore Inc. (TSX:GRA:CA)(OTCQX:NNXPF), a Montreal-based company and a leading manufacturer of the wonder material, graphene:

"...large-scale graphene production has been achieved, with the price having been driven

The focus markets of NanoXplore, shown with the total addressable market for each focus market

Fig. 1. The focus markets of NanoXplore, shown with the total addressable market for each focus market (modified from NanoXplore)

Total revenue by quarter of NanoXplore

Fig. 2. Total revenue by quarter of NanoXplore (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub, based on data released by NanoXplore and from Seeking Alpha)

Quarterly gross profit, EBITDA and net profit of NanoXplore

Fig. 3. Quarterly gross profit, EBITDA and net profit of NanoXplore (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub, based on data released by NanoXplore and from Seeking Alpha)

The advantages of NanoXplore's graphene-enhanced lithium-ion battery cells

Fig. 4. The advantages of NanoXplore's graphene-enhanced lithium-ion battery cells (NanoXplore)

The gross, EBITDA, net and FCF margins by quarter of NanoXplore

Fig. 5. The gross, EBITDA, net and FCF margins by quarter of NanoXplore (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub, based on data released by NanoXplore and from Seeking Alpha)

The 2023-2026 strategic plan of NanoXplore

Fig. 6. The 2023-2026 strategic plan of NanoXplore (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub, based on data released by NanoXplore)

Capital expenditures of NanoXplore by quarter

Fig. 6. Capital expenditures of NanoXplore by quarter (Laurentian Research for The Natural Resources Hub, based on data released by NanoXplore and from Seeking Alpha)

Stock chart of NanoXplore, as compared with QQQ

Fig. 7. Stock chart of NanoXplore, as compared with QQQ (modified from Barchart and Seeking Alpha)

Join The Natural Resources Hub today and gain exclusive access to high-quality investment ideas and expert insights from Laurentian Research. Experience the power of informed decision-making and maximize your gains with moderate risk.

Sign up for a free trial now and take your investment strategy to the next level. Click HERE to get started.


This article was written by

Laurentian Research profile picture
Laurentian Research
10.02K Followers
The best energy and mining stock ideas with multibagger potential

As a natural resources industry expert with years of successful investing experience, I conduct in-depth research to generate alpha-rich, low-risk ideas for members of The Natural Resources Hub (TNRH). I focus on identifying high-quality deep values in the natural resources sector and undervalued wide-moat businesses. This investment approach has proven to be extremely rewarding over the years.

Some abridged samples of my writings are published hereHowever, for a more extensive selection, I recommend accessing TNRH, a sought-after Seeking Alpha Investing Group. By joining TNRH, you gain access to:

(1) A stream of high-alpha actionable investment ideas;

(2) Live portfolios for both capital appreciation and income generation;

(3) A suite of tools to assist you in making informed investment decisions;

(4) Trade alerts and multiple thematic newsletters; and

(5) A vibrant community of investors to exchange ideas and share information. 

Sign up today HERE to immediately benefit from Laurentian Research's comprehensive research and the TNRH platform. Start exploring the wealth of valuable resources available to you!

* * *

Disclosure: Besides myself, TNRH is fortunate enough to have multiple other contributing authors who post articles for and share their views with our thriving community. These authors include Silver Coast Research, among others. I'd like to emphasize that the articles contributed by these authors are the product of their respective independent research and analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNXPF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.