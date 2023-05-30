Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ingersoll Rand: Why You Shouldn't Chase This Stock

May 30, 2023 5:04 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)
Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • Ingersoll Rand has shown impressive revenue growth and profitability, driven by organic growth and acquisitions, with potential for further growth ahead.
  • The company generates significant cash flows but currently has a low dividend payout, which may increase in the coming years.
  • I believe the stock is currently overvalued, and long-term investors should wait for a more attractive valuation before adding it to their portfolio.

Mechanical Room for Refrigeration Compressors

alacatr/iStock via Getty Images

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) has shown tremendous revenue growth and profitability. The company may have a long runway of growth ahead of it. But I think the company will have to pay a higher dividend, and its valuation

Ingersoll Rand FY 2022 Growth

Ingersoll Rand FY 2022 Growth (Ingersoll Rand Investor Presentation)

Ingersoll Rand FY 2022 Inorganic Growth

Ingersoll Rand FY 2022 Inorganic Growth (Ingersoll Rand Investor Presentation)

Ingersoll Rand Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%)

Ingersoll Rand Annual Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Ingersoll Rand Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%)

Ingersoll Rand Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profit, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Industrial Machinery Gross Margin (%)

Industrial Machinery Gross Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Industrial Machinery Quarterly Operating Margin (%)

Industrial Machinery Quarterly Operating Margin (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Ingersoll Rand Day's Sales in Inventory

Ingersoll Rand Day's Sales in Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Ingersoll Rand Quarterly Inventory

Ingersoll Rand Quarterly Inventory (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Ingersoll Rand Operating Cash Flow

Ingersoll Rand Operating Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Seeking Alpha's Dividend Grades for Ingersoll Rand

Seeking Alpha's Dividend Grades for Ingersoll Rand (Seeking Alpha)

Ingersoll Rand Share Buybacks

Ingersoll Rand Share Buybacks (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Ingersoll Rand Technical Indicators

Ingersoll Rand Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Ingersoll Rand Discounted Cash Flow Model

Ingersoll Rand Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

This article was written by

Prasanna Rajagopal
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIS, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

