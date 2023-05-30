Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Phillips 66: Harvesting Juicy Energy Dividends

May 30, 2023 5:13 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)MPC, VLO1 Comment
Summary

  • Phillips 66 offers value and yield in the refining and chemical sector, with a strong long-term outlook and significant progress in its core business.
  • The company's extensive chemical footprint, including the joint venture with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (CPChem), sets it apart from competitors and positions it well for the growing demand for advanced chemicals.
  • With a healthy balance sheet and attractive valuation, PSX offers a potential upside of 28% to $120 per share and a longer-term target of $150.
Introduction

The global economy isn't in great shape. Germany officially entered a recession, Chinese reopening is sluggish, and economic growth indicators in the US hint at a recession.

Real Investment Advice

In light of these developments, I believe that tremendous

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.26K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

