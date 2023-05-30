Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Fashion Retailer Express, Inc. Continues To Implode And I Worry It May Not Survive

May 30, 2023 6:12 PM ETExpress, Inc. (EXPR)1 Comment
WYCO Researcher
Summary

  • Fashion retailer Express, Inc. reported a significant decline in sales and negative operating cash flow of over $80.1 million for Q1 2023, raising concerns about its ability to survive.
  • The company's deal with WHP Global could actually be considered an expensive loan.
  • I rate Express, Inc. as a "sell" due to its poor financial performance and uncertain future.
  • The annual minimum royalty payments are effectively very high interest payments that could have a significant negative impact on future cash flow.

Fashion retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) reported terrible results last week because they sell clothes nobody really wants, especially their men's line, which resulted in massive negative cash flow. Loss per share for just one quarter was $0.99

WYCO Researcher
B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

