Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buying Tractor Supply While Mr. Market Thinks It's A Discretionary Business

May 30, 2023 6:27 PM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.17K Followers

Summary

  • Tractor Supply stock has dipped more than 11% in the past month, potentially offering a new opportunity for investors.
  • Despite concerns about tightening consumer spending, Tractor Supply's Q1 report showed net sales increasing 9.1% to $3.3 billion and comparable store sales increasing 2.1%.
  • I believe Tractor Supply's customer base and product offerings make it less susceptible to recessionary dynamics, as demonstrated by its growth during the Great Recession.

Entrance of Tractor Supply hardware and home improvement store in Texas

TrongNguyen

Entrance of Tractor Supply hardware and home improvement store in Texas

TrongNguyen

Introduction

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is on a dip, losing more than 11% in the past month. Being this is a stock that has highly rewarded long-term investors, the current dip may offer a new opportunity to either initiate a position or

TSCO stock

TSCO 2010 Annual Report

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.17K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.