Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MoneyLion: What Will It Take For Shares To Trade At Their Intrinsic Value?

May 30, 2023 6:39 PM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.6K Followers

Summary

  • MoneyLion's common shares are experiencing a cycle of decline despite strong revenue growth and a large cash balance.
  • Fiscal 2023 first-quarter revenue increased by 34.4% year-over-year, driven by 1.3 million customer additions.
  • The company is aiming to diversify its product offering through third-party products. These formed 73% of its product mix as of the end of the first quarter.
Aerial View of Manhattan at Night / NYC

AerialPerspective Works

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) is perplexing, stuck in a relentless cycle of decline since it went public even against strong revenue growth rates and a large cash and equivalents balance. This cycle of decline has led to a 1-for-30 reverse

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.6K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.