Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FreightCar America: Improving Business, Cheap Stock

May 30, 2023 6:43 PM ETFreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL)2 Comments
Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.56K Followers

Summary

  • FreightCar America's financials show signs of improvement and the valuation is near a decade low, making it an attractive buy.
  • Insiders have continued to buy the stock aggressively, which is a positive sign for potential investors.
  • The stock is currently trading at a significant discount, but I advise not to buy aggressively until the capital structure shows further improvement.

Container Freight Train with cloudy sky.

teppakorn tongboonto

It's been just under four months since I announced that I was buying more FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) in a very creatively titled article called "Buying More FreightCar America", and in that time the shares have lost about $.82

A financial history of FreightCar America from 2013 to the present

FreightCar America Financials (FreightCar America investor relations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Patrick Doyle profile picture
Patrick Doyle
6.56K Followers
I'm a quant investment newsletter writer who marries fundamental analysis with the latest research in momentum. Over the past few years, I’ve developed a piece of software that helps me track the level of optimism and pessimism embedded in stock price. I seek to challenge the assumptions embedded in price by profitably exploiting the disconnect between what the market thinks and what is a likely outcome. I invest in those companies that have a greater than average chance of giving us all a surprise in the next few months.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RAIL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.