Teekay Tankers: A Cautionary Tale Amid Industry Hype

May 30, 2023 6:44 PM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)CVX, TRMD, XOM
Bashar Issa
Summary

  • The tanker shipping industry has experienced a surge in interest due to geopolitical factors and macroeconomic headwinds, with Teekay Tankers and TORM Inc. benefiting from increased demand and limited new ship supply.
  • However, investing in these companies requires specialized knowledge and continuous reassessment of market conditions, and they are not growth stocks with long-term revenue sustainability.
  • Despite seemingly attractive valuations, I believe challenges such as fleet renewal, debt repayment, and capital-intensive nature of the industry may limit the potential for capital appreciation for investors.

Aerial View of Crude Oil Tanker and Storage Tanks

rgaydos

Investment Thesis

In recent weeks, a bullish zeal has swept across the tanker shipping industry, with names like Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) and TORM plc (TRMD) surfacing as a focus of investors' excitement. This buzz stems from several

Author's estimates based on TRMD and TNK filings

Author's estimates based on TRMD and TNK filings

Data by YCharts

Net Income Cyclicality. Graph edited by the author to enhance visibility

Net Income Cyclicality. Graph edited by the author to enhance visibility (YCharts)

Bashar Issa
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM, CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

