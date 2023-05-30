Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pyxis Tankers Preferred: A Well-Covered 8.8% Yield With A Valuable Conversion Option

May 30, 2023 7:31 PM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), PXSAPGMLPF, GNK, HMLPF, LTSA, OP, PSHG, PXSAW1 Comment
Richard Lejeune profile picture
Richard Lejeune
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Product tanker shipping rates remain elevated due to Russian sanctions.
  • PXS now has a strong balance sheet due to windfall profits and gains from a recent ship sale.
  • PXSAP offers a 2.6X covered 8.8% yield and trades at an 11% discount to par.
  • PXSAP has a valuable conversion option which enables it to trade over par unless it is called at par.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Panick High Yield Report. Learn More »

Aerial view Crude oil tanker

AvigatorPhotographer

The war in Ukraine and continued Russian sanctions have changed global shipping routes for oil products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. This has resulted in windfall profits for owners of product tankers and higher ship valuations. Pyxis Tankers

The Panick High Yield Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, baby bonds, bonds, REIT's, BDC issues and other undervalued, high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here. A 2-week free trial is now available. New members joining now will also receive a special 10% discount. The Panick Report is especially known for our very active and friendly chat board where about 300 members ask questions and discuss high yield trading ideas as news breaks.

This article was written by

Richard Lejeune profile picture
Richard Lejeune
6.68K Followers
Daily alerts on high yield preferred stocks with attractive risk-rewards
The author is a former hedge fund trader now working as an Independent Trader, Consultant and author of the Panick Value Research Report. The Panick Report is a newsletter and alert service focused on undervalued high yield preferred stock issues, baby bonds, bonds and some undervalued micro cap equities. Sign up in the Dividends section of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace to receive exclusive subscriber articles, daily sector updates, advance drafts of public articles and more. Email richard@panickreport.com for more information.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PXS, PXSAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.