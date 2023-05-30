Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Home Prices Bounce In Hardest Hit Areas

May 30, 2023 7:15 PM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.59K Followers

Summary

  • March data shows a bounce in home prices in cities like San Diego, San Francisco, LA, Denver, and Phoenix, while Las Vegas, Miami, and Seattle saw declines.
  • Miami has the highest year-over-year gain at 10.86% and is up 59.87% from pre-COVID levels.
  • Four cities are down more than 10% from their post-COVID highs: San Diego, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Seattle.

big arrow symbol Higher Interest Rates for Home Real Estate Ideas Savings on real estate of financial stability and growth and space for entering text on a yellow background, realistic 3D rendering.

Phiwath Jittamas

March data on home prices across the country were released today with updated S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller numbers. Case Shiller home prices had been falling rapidly in many of the twenty cities tracked, but in March we actually saw

Case Shiller home prices

Case Shiller home prices

Case Shiller home prices

home price levels across all 20 cities tracked by Case Shiller

home price levels across all 20 cities tracked by Case Shiller

home price levels across all 20 cities tracked by Case Shiller

home price levels across all 20 cities tracked by Case Shiller

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.59K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.