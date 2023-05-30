Tim Boyle

Investment Thesis

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) seems to have a decent growth opportunity ahead of it still. While it is hard to put a solid number on the growth of its revenues, I argue that the company will take advantage of two main catalysts I will cover below, which are hybrid cloud and AI. I will also take a conservative approach to the revenue growth and give myself a solid margin of safety, the company is valued fairly at the moment, and I assign a hold rating because I would like to see a rejuvenation in revenue and how promising hybrid cloud and AI are for IBM.

Catalysts

Hybrid Cloud

The company tried to compete with the likes of Amazon's (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, and Google Cloud but it just didn't have the right idea or execution to become relevant. Enter Red Hat. Although IBM still won't be able to compete with the big players on the public cloud offering of the business, Red Hat is the leader in multi-cloud container development platforms that focuses mostly on enterprises' needs for cloud and hybrid environments.

A hybrid cloud is essentially an infrastructure that uses the data that a company might have on-premises, like their ERP and HR systems, adding a public cloud aspect to their on-premise system and dividing the workload between the two so everything can run smoother. The companies can keep their sensitive data that require higher security and control in their private, on-premise cloud while allocating most of the day-to-day operations to a public cloud to reach better scalability, efficiency, and cost reductions. The hybrid cloud creates a more flexible and cost-efficient solution for organizations, which is why it is becoming much more popular in recent years. It’s the best of both worlds.

Over 82% of them adopted hybrid cloud into their operations, so it was a very smart move to acquire Red Hat. The hybrid cloud is on a solid trajectory of growth. In 2021, it was valued at around $60B and it is projected to grow at 19.4% CAGR for the next 6 years and reach $210B by ’28. At the end of FY22, this segment grew 17% y-o-y which is pretty much in line with the projections. With Red Hat being the leader in the space, I could see IBM capturing a good chunk of that growth.

Artificial Intelligence

IBM has been dabbling in AI for years now, so I was a little surprised that it was left behind by investors on the AI hype ever since OpenAI came to prominence with ChatGPT. I believe the reason the company has not been this popular in the public eye is that its AI applications have been aimed at enterprises and how they can improve their efficiency. With the recent unveiling of Watsonx, we can see that the company is not going to jump on that hype train of public use of AI tools like many other companies have. Instead, the company will continue to serve enterprises in the long run, and I believe it will succeed. Watsonx comes equipped with generative AI and foundation models which will be more affordable and scalable for the companies that will employ it.

In the recent quarterly transcripts, CEO Arvind Krishna mentioned that the company is going to benefit greatly as AI is projected to add $16T to the global economy by '30. It is hard to tell which side of the coin of AI will be much more profitable in the long run, the consumer side or the business side, however, I do know that both have real potential as we are still in the earliest stages of this technology.

There are many possible applications of AI being used these days. NVIDIA (NVDA) just recently announced an AI supercomputer for many different applications like putting generative AI to work on video game development.

IBM dabbled in supercomputers for a while now also and is about to reveal their 1,000 qubits supercomputer called Condor sometime in '23, followed by modular supercomputer Kookaburra that will be able to achieve more than 4,000 qubits by ’25. These will be the largest general-purpose quantum processors.

With so much in store for the company, I am surprised it didn’t explode like many other companies that merely mention that they will be involved with AI. That hype alone is enough to send a company’s share price to the moon. Maybe that is a good thing for IBM and investors will be able to get in before it skyrockets, or maybe there is a reason it has performed so poorly, so let’s look at the company’s financials.

Financials

In the latest quarterly report, the company had $9.3B in cash and $8B in short-term investments against $53B in long-term debt. This could be one of the reasons that the company isn’t seeing much love from investors. Many investors aren’t big fans of leverage, but I argue that it is not an issue if the debt is manageable, which is in IBM’s case. At the end of FY22, the company's interest coverage ratio was very healthy at around 8x, which means that EBIT can cover annual interest expenses almost 8 times.

Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

The company’s current ratio stood at around 1 as of FY22, which is about the minimum I would like to see. I usually like it when a company can cover its short-term obligations 1.5 or 2 times over, however, IBM seems to manage just fine as it has been around this number in the previous years. Deferred revenue in current liabilities plays a large role in keeping the current ratio under 1, so I’m not worried and I believe that the company has no liquidity issues at the moment.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

In terms of efficiency and profitability, I can see another couple of reasons that investors may not like. ROA and ROE have been trending down for the last 5 years, however, if we take out the non-cash, pre-tax charge of $5.9B that the company took in Q3 of '22 then these metrics have been somewhat similar to '21. ROA is quite small, to be honest, while ROE is decent enough, however, seeing that it was much better in the previous years, I would like to see these improvements in the upcoming years. The company isn't utilizing its assets very efficiently, while still creating some value with shareholder capital.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

Return on invested capital has seen a decent improvement since bottoming in '20 and is well on its way to taking over the numbers in '18. This tells me that the company has a decent competitive advantage and a decent moat.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

In terms of margins, I can see a mixed bag of results. With the advancements in technology like AI, I would expect margins to become much more attractive in the long run, but we will have to wait a couple more years. The company has recently paused hiring back-office operations as it plans to replace these with AI.

Margins (Own Calculations)

Overall, the financials are not as bad as I had thought. Taking away the one-off, non-cash charge at the end of FY22, the company was pretty much in the same position as in ’21, which can also be a bad thing as it could be seen that it is not growing at all. Coupled with basically no growth in revenues, I could see why investors aren’t very excited about the company.

Valuation

It is difficult to assume any sort of positive catalyst for the company's revenue growth, even with advancements in AI and the ever-growing popularity of the hybrid cloud, so I will approach the model with a conservative mind. The management expects to grow revenues between 3% and 5% in '23. I decided to take 4% for the next decade as the growth rate for the base case, which will bring revenues to around $89.5B by '32 from $60.5B in FY22.

For the optimistic case, I went with 7.8% CAGR, while for the conservative case, I went with 2% CAGR.

On the margins side, I assumed some further efficiency from advanced tech and AI. For the base case, I improved gross and operating margins by 200bps or 2%. For the conservative case, I left margins where they were at the end of FY22, while for the optimistic case, I went with 75bp extra on top of the base case improvements.

On top of these estimates, I decided to add a 30% margin of safety, and with that said, the intrinsic value of IBM is $127.83, which implies that the company is fairly valued, if these assumptions were to be believed.

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

Closing Comments

I believe that the company still has some growth left in it. In the past, the company didn’t see much growth and that may continue, but even if it grows at around 4% a year, it will still manage to create value for the shareholders in terms of dividends and share buybacks. I believe that there is a lot of potential to be unlocked in the future, in the AI space and of course, the continuing strength of the hybrid cloud segment will show us that the company will be able to grow at much faster rates than in the past. Unless the management somehow messes that up and the company goes nowhere, in which case the company will need to act quickly.

In terms of the overall economy, there will be much more volatility to be had that may present an even better entry point in the near future, so please do your due diligence before investing your money in the company right now, especially if you don’t like such fluctuations.