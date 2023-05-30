Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: Fairly Priced With Strong Potential

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
346 Followers

Summary

  • IBM has growth potential in the hybrid cloud and AI sectors, with Red Hat's acquisition positioning it well in the hybrid cloud market and Watsonx targeting enterprise AI solutions.
  • Financials show manageable debt and a healthy interest coverage ratio, but investors may be concerned about declining ROA and ROE as well as stagnant revenue growth.
  • The company is currently fairly valued, but there may be better entry points in the future due to market volatility.

IBM Announces European Job Cuts

Tim Boyle

Investment Thesis

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) seems to have a decent growth opportunity ahead of it still. While it is hard to put a solid number on the growth of its revenues, I argue that the company will

Coverage Ratio of IBM

Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of IBM

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of IBM

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of IBM

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of IBM

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of IBM

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
346 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.