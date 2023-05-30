Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ANI Pharmaceuticals: Strong Revenue Growth And ANDA Approvals

May 30, 2023 9:12 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)
William Mack profile picture
William Mack
143 Followers

Summary

  • ANI Pharmaceuticals exceeded Q1 Non-GAAP earnings expectations and raised its guidance to $385-$410 million.
  • The company has a diverse product portfolio and strong relationships in the generic drug market.
  • Despite high debt levels, ANI Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy due to its revenue growth and potential to increase profitability.

Abstract futuristic pills wireframe and capsule on glowing blue background, pharmacy ,medical, prebiotic, health, vitamin, antibiotic, pharmaceutical, treatment, medicine of future concept

phuttaphat tipsana

On May 8, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) beat Q1 Non-GAAP earnings expectations by more than triple the consensus estimate. Revenue grew 65.6% year-over-year and guidance was raised to the range of $385 Million to $410 Million from the range

Ani Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ani Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Mack profile picture
William Mack
143 Followers
Will has work experience at a Boston consulting group in private equity due diligence and as a hedge fund intern, where he was introduced to alternative investments. He is a graduate of Milton Academy and Wesleyan University, where he earned a B.A. in economics and was inducted by the department into Phi Beta Kappa. As a student, he has won several awards and academic honors for passionate and original works of prose. He aims to make accurate,  and actionable remarks about public companies. Will takes no fiduciary responsibility for his investment ideas, nor does he speak for any party other than himself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ANIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.