Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Business Conditions Monthly May 2023

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.66K Followers

Summary

  • AIER's Leading Indicator rose to 58 in April 2023, up from 41 in March, returning to levels seen in January and February 2023.
  • The Roughly Coincident Indicator rose from 83 in March to 92 in April, while the Lagging Indicator declined from 66 in March to 42 in April.
  • The mixed readings of the Business Conditions Monthly indicators reflect the disparate and offsetting economic signals within the US economy, with Morgan Stanley's Recession Probability Indicator suggesting a 38% chance of a recession within the next twelve months.

Crisis in news

Nikolaev

By Peter C. Earle

April 2023 was a month of retracement for the American Institute for Economic Research’s Business Conditions Monthly. AIER’s Leading Indicator rose to 58 in April from 41 in March, returning to levels seen in both January

Conference Board US Leading Index Diffusion 6-Month Span (2000 – present)

US Probability of Recession within 12 months based upon 3mo-18mo

Morgan Stanley Recession Probability Indicator

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Leading Indicators (1980 – present where possible)

Roughly Coincident Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Roughly Coincident Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Roughly Coincident Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Roughly Coincident Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Roughly Coincident Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Roughly Coincident Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Lagging Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Lagging Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Lagging Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Lagging Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Lagging Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Lagging Indicators (1980 present where possible)

Capital Market Performance

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.66K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.