Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rivian: Price Issues Could Cause Trouble For Demand

May 30, 2023 9:54 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)F, TSLA
Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
316 Followers

Summary

  • Rivian faces intense competition in the EV market and struggles with supply chain issues, resulting in selling vehicles at a loss.
  • The company is not expected to report positive gross margins until the end of 2024, making it a risky investment at the moment.
  • Rivian's valuation is difficult due to negative cash flow, and we recommend staying away from the company for now.
Rivian R1S EV Electric Vehicle display at a dealership. Rivian offers the R1S in Adventure and Launch models.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is an electric automotive company based in the United States. The company currently produces 3 types of vehicles- the truck (R1T), the SUV (R1S), and the van (EDV700). Currently, the van is exclusive to Amazon’s (

This article was written by

Que Capital profile picture
Que Capital
316 Followers
Que Capital specializes in researching undercovered gems in the technology. We combine fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.