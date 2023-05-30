Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HP Inc. (HPQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 30, 2023 8:58 PM ETHP Inc. (HPQ)
HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Orit Keinan-Nahon - Head of Investor Relations

Enrique Lores - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marie Myers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring - Morgan Stanley

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Robert Mertens - Cowen

David Vogt - UBS

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2023 HP Inc. Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sarah and I'll be your conference moderator for today's call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Orit Keinan-Nahon, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Orit Keinan-Nahon

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to HP's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Enrique Lores, HP's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Marie Myers, HP's Chief Financial Officer.

Before handing the call over to Enrique, let me remind you that this call is a webcast and a replay will be available on our website shortly after the call for approximately one year. We posted the earnings release and accompanying slide presentation on our Investor Relations web page at investor.hp.com.

As always, elements of this presentation are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. For more detailed information, please see disclaimers in the earnings materials relating to forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. For a discussion of some of these

