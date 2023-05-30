Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recent Stock Purchase May 2023

May 30, 2023 9:30 PM ETT, T.PA, T.PC, TBB, TBC, UGI, UGIC, VZ
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.26K Followers

Summary

  • I added to existing positions in May, deploying a larger tranche compared to previous months due to attractive yields.
  • I invested in UGI Corp, AT&T, and Verizon Communications, adding a total of $1,051.22 to my portfolio.
  • My investment strategy involves dollar-cost averaging, buying stocks every month regardless of market conditions to build positions and increase passive income.

Businessman reading financial stock market analysis on smartphone.

ArtistGNDphotography

With May ending and the markets giving us better buying opportunities, I decided to add to some of my existing positions. I couldn’t resist some juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a larger tranche this

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.26K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.