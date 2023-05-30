Recent Stock Purchase May 2023
Summary
- I added to existing positions in May, deploying a larger tranche compared to previous months due to attractive yields.
- I invested in UGI Corp, AT&T, and Verizon Communications, adding a total of $1,051.22 to my portfolio.
- My investment strategy involves dollar-cost averaging, buying stocks every month regardless of market conditions to build positions and increase passive income.
With May ending and the markets giving us better buying opportunities, I decided to add to some of my existing positions. I couldn’t resist some juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a larger tranche this month compared to my small buys in April. Some of you have been unimpressed with my recent buys because I am deploying relatively small amounts of cash. That’s OK. This is how I invest. My preferred method has always been to dollar cost average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month no matter the market conditions. Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less. Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said here are my buys for May:
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Quantity
|Amount
|05/04/2023
|UGI
|U G I CORP
|15
|-$447.98
|05/10/2023
|UGI
|U G I CORP
|5
|-$148.65
|05/12/2023
|UGI
|U G I CORP
|5
|-$142.75
|05/26/2023
|UGI
|U G I CORP
|4
|-$111.84
|05/26/2023
|T
|A T & T INC
|6.546
|-$100.00
|05/26/2023
|VZ
|VERIZON COMMUNICATN
|2.8722
|-$100.00
|Total:
|-$1,051.22
As you can see, I stuck to my May 2023 stock considerations pretty closely. I always like to lay out my potential buys each month as it gives me a general road map of stocks I’d like to add. In all, about $1,000 of fresh capital has been added to my portfolio. These recent buys continue to put me on track towards beating my 2022 dividend income totals. I look forward to seeing what my half year dividend income will be ending next month as that will give me a clearer view of what to expect towards the end of 2023.
What stocks have you been buying in May? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long UGI, T, VZ
