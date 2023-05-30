Recent Stock Purchase May 2023

ArtistGNDphotography

With May ending and the markets giving us better buying opportunities, I decided to add to some of my existing positions. I couldn’t resist some juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a larger tranche this month compared to my small buys in April. Some of you have been unimpressed with my recent buys because I am deploying relatively small amounts of cash. That’s OK. This is how I invest. My preferred method has always been to dollar cost average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month no matter the market conditions. Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less. Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said here are my buys for May:

Date Symbol Description Quantity Amount 05/04/2023 UGI U G I CORP 15 -$447.98 05/10/2023 UGI U G I CORP 5 -$148.65 05/12/2023 UGI U G I CORP 5 -$142.75 05/26/2023 UGI U G I CORP 4 -$111.84 05/26/2023 T A T & T INC 6.546 -$100.00 05/26/2023 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATN 2.8722 -$100.00 Total: -$1,051.22 Click to enlarge

As you can see, I stuck to my May 2023 stock considerations pretty closely. I always like to lay out my potential buys each month as it gives me a general road map of stocks I’d like to add. In all, about $1,000 of fresh capital has been added to my portfolio. These recent buys continue to put me on track towards beating my 2022 dividend income totals. I look forward to seeing what my half year dividend income will be ending next month as that will give me a clearer view of what to expect towards the end of 2023.

What stocks have you been buying in May? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long UGI, T, VZ

