Aaron Davidson

One potential way investors can potentially get through a recession is by investing in high-growth companies that can "outrun" economic headwinds. One such company could be Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), as many growth catalysts appear to be in place to help it thrive for years to come.

Industry Overview

CELH operates in the energy drink industry, which is part of the consumer staples sector. By definition, consumer staples are products that are considered essential to consumers. As a result, the sector is considered defensive, given its relative resilience to business cycles. Indeed, investors tend to flock to consumer staples when they expect an economic slowdown.

Additionally, the energy drink industry is growing at a fairly rapid pace. In fact, it's expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 8.46% from 2023 to 2028. This growth can be attributed to a few factors.

First off, energy drinks help improve alertness and endurance, which, in turn, improves performance. Given the competitive nature of society, whether it be work, school, sports, or anything else, having that bit of extra edge can make a big difference.

In addition, some people work erratic hours that make getting proper rest on a consistent basis difficult. Not only do these people have to perform at their jobs, but they also need to make time for social events. Also, people who work out regularly typically tend to consume energy drinks in order to maximize their efforts during exercise. This is becoming more prevalent as more people become health conscious.

When combining all these factors together, it's easy to see why the industry is witnessing solid growth.

CELH Growth Catalysts

It's always helpful for a company's growth trajectory when the industry itself is expanding. Nevertheless, CELH has company-specific growth catalysts that allow it to outperform its peers. To begin with, the company has taken the approach of using natural ingredients for its drinks. As already mentioned, people are becoming more health conscious, and switching from sugary drinks with artificial flavors to natural ingredients with zero sugar is part of living a healthier lifestyle.

By creating a product that is actually good, the company has gone on to capture over 100,000 reviews on Amazon with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. This level of social proof makes potential customers more willing to test out its drinks if they haven't done so already. Furthermore, when a product is as well-liked as this, it increases the likelihood of word-of-mouth marketing. Indeed, this is a very powerful form of marketing, as people are more likely to try a product if a family or friend recommends it. In addition, the high ratings also make retailers more willing to carry Celsius' drinks, further expanding the company's reach.

This brings us to our next catalyst - the PepsiCo distribution agreement. This will help the company meaningfully improve its international expansion opportunities. So far, though, the focus has been on North America. Nevertheless, revenue grew by 101% in the region, which management mainly attributed to its integration into the Pepsi distribution system. Celsius CFO, Jarrod Langhans, had the following to say about the Pepsi deal:

...we saw increases across the board, including continued strong growth in traditional distribution channels including SKU increases as well as distribution across a number of new channels within C&G and foodservice.

This has also allowed Celsius to more than double its market share from 3.7% to 7.5% on a year-over-year basis in the Multi Outlet with Convenience Stores segment, or MULOC. On Amazon, CELH has the second largest market share at 19.1%, which is ahead of Red Bull's 12.8% share, but behind Monster's (MNST) 22.3% share.

Finally, Celsius is experiencing margin expansion as its revenue increases. In fact, gross profit increased 111% year-over-year, which was greater than the 95% increase in total revenue. This translated to a 44% gross margin compared to 40% in the year-ago period. Additionally, sales and marketing, as well as general and administrative expenses, declined as percentages of revenue from 23.7% and 9% to 18.3% and 8%, respectively. This margin expansion could potentially lead to a valuation multiple expansion as investors tend to prefer higher-margin businesses.

Is CELH Stock Undervalued?

Valuing a high-growth company like CELH is tricky because it's easy to overestimate its potential. Therefore, instead of forecasting, we will reverse engineer the current valuation to determine what growth rate the market is currently pricing in. Using a discounted cash flow model with the following assumptions:

Free cash flow per share of $1.31 (FY 2022 figure)

10-year high growth period

10% discount rate

Terminal growth rate of 3.77% (set to 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield)

Current share price of $126.44

We can say that investors are expecting free cash flow to grow at a CAGR of 27.358% over the next 10 years, as indicated by the image below.

If we bump the high growth period from 10 to 20 years, then the implied growth rate is a CAGR of 16.9015%.

As a result, if you believe that free cash flow will grow faster than 27.358% over the next 10 years or faster than 16.9015% over the next 20 years, then CELH would be undervalued.

Risks

The main risk we see for CELH at the moment is, in fact, its valuation. Understandably, high-growth companies deserve to trade at higher valuations than low-growth ones. However, it's easy for investors to become euphoric and push a share price too high. When this happens, even a slight earnings miss can send a stock tumbling by double-digit amounts.

Given that CELH is trading at 89.67 times FY 2023 earnings at the time of writing, investors need to be aware of this potential risk and mentally prepare for such a scenario.

Final Thoughts

CELH's business is definitely on fire, with revenue almost doubling year-over-year. As things currently stand, the company is poised to continue its explosive growth for years to come. Nevertheless, the valuation does leave it vulnerable to large price drops in the event of an earnings disappointment. As a result, we remain neutral on CELH stock at current levels.