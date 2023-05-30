Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celsius Holdings: A High-Growth Oasis In Economic Desert?

May 30, 2023 10:33 PM ETCelsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH)
StockBros Research profile picture
StockBros Research
2.41K Followers

Summary

  • Celsius Holdings operates in the growing energy drink industry and has potential to thrive during a recession due to its growth and the essential nature of its products.
  • The company benefits from a PepsiCo distribution agreement, which has helped expand its market share and international expansion opportunities.
  • Celsius is experiencing margin expansion as its revenue increases, making it an attractive investment option for those seeking high-growth companies.

CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Aaron Davidson

One potential way investors can potentially get through a recession is by investing in high-growth companies that can "outrun" economic headwinds. One such company could be Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), as many growth catalysts appear to be

dcf of CELH

moneychimp.com

celh DCF

moneychimp.com

This article was written by

StockBros Research profile picture
StockBros Research
2.41K Followers
Two bros that talk about stocks, mainly GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks, but we look for opportunities everywhere. We don't have a specified time horizon. We invest in a stock for as long as our thesis holds true, and get out when the facts change. In addition, we've developed market-beating algorithms with python that help us find attractive investment opportunities within our own portfolios.Website: www.stockbrosresearch.comTwitter: @StockBrosTrades

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.