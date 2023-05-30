Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CSHI: Picking Up Nickels In Front Of A Steamroller

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.02K Followers

Summary

  • The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF combines short-term treasury bills with a systematic strategy to sell put spreads on the S&P 500 Index.
  • The fund has delivered modest performance and offers a 6.2% annualized yield, with a yield premium of ~1.4% compared to the US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF.
  • The key risk is that outlier events may occur, potentially wiping out years of premium income, making it unsuitable for risk-averse investors.

A roller compacting asphalt on a road

Nastasic

The Neos Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CSHI) is a novel fund incepted in August 2022 that combines a portfolio of short-term treasury bills with a systematic strategy to sell put spreads on the S&P 500 Index.

Fund

CSHI fund details

Figure 1 - CSHI fund details (neosfunds.com)

CSHI ETF holdings

Figure 2 - CSHI ETF holdings (Author created from fund holdings report)

CSHI returns history

Figure 3 - CSHI returns history (neosfunds.com)

CSHI pays a 6.2% annualized yield

Figure 4 - CSHI pays a 6.2% annualized yield (neosfunds.com)

SPX option valuations

Figure 5 - SPX option valuations (barchart.com)

Monthly S&P 500 Index returns

Figure 6 - Monthly S&P 500 Index returns (Author created with data from Yahoo Finance)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.02K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.