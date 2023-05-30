Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Spin-Offs As Catalyst To Unlock Value (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Alibaba reported solid first quarter results and beat expectations, but growth rates are much lower than in previous years.
  • In my opinion, Alibaba is deeply undervalued - even when assuming low growth rates for the years to come.
  • Alibaba will split up its business and some of the new business will seek its own initial public offering in the coming quarters.
  • Although the business is struggling right now, I still expect high growth rates in the coming years and decades.

China-Based Internet Company Alibaba Debuts On New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton

Up until this day, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is one of the worst investments and continues to be a disappointment. Looking back at the last two years, I bought BABA stock way too early and probably was catching a falling

Alibaba: Consensus EPS Revision Trend

Alibaba: Consensus EPS Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Alibaba reported low growth for revenue, but could increase its operating income and net income again

Alibaba Q4/23 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Alibaba's ecosystem

Annual Report 2022

The dominant companies in the cloud market

Statista

Cloud market in China is expected to grow with a high pace

Statista

Retail Ecommerce Sales in China, 2020-2026 (trillions, % change, and % of total retail sales)

Insider Intelligence

Total Retail vs. Retail Ecommerce* Sales Growth in Southeast Asia, 2021-2026 (% change)

Insider Intelligence

