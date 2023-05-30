Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kirt Karros - Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Investor Relations

Antonio Neri - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tarek Robbiati - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shannon Cross - Credit Suisse

Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan

Simon Leopold - Raymond James

Amit Daryanani - Evercore

Wamsi Mohan - Bank of America

Toni Sacconaghi - Bernstein

Operator

Good evening and welcome to the Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Conference Call. My name is Chuck, and I’ll be your conference moderator for today’s call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of the conference. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would like to turn the conference over to your host for today’s call, Mr. Kirt Karros, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Investor Relations. Please proceed, sir.

Kirt Karros

Thank you, Chuck and good afternoon, good evening everyone. I’m Kirt Karros, Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. I like to welcome you to our fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings conference call with Antonio Neri, HPE’s President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tarek Robbiati, HPE’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before handing the call to Antonio, let me remind you that this call is being webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. We have posted the press release and the slide presentation accompanying the release on our HPE investor relations web page. Elements of the financial information referenced on the call are forward-looking and are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as

