Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GrafTech International: First Ugly, Then Great, And Now, Interesting?

May 30, 2023 11:05 PM ETGrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)
Fernando Batista Costa profile picture
Fernando Batista Costa
27 Followers

Summary

  • At the hands of Brookfield, GraftTech International went from a barely profitable company to a highly efficient enterprise in the span of just 3 years.
  • COVID, the invasion of Ukraine, the current economic uncertainty, and an unexpected suspension of the Monterrey facility created an almost catastrophic chain of events that erased most of GrafTech's progress.
  • As one of the largest producers of graphite electrodes and petroleum needle coke, GrafTech is well-positioned to take advantage of the expected increased demand for both commodities.
  • The current economic uncertainty is likely to keep GrafTech's stock under pressure in the near future. At a lower price, EAF has the potential to generate compelling returns.
Electroarc furnace at metallurgical plant

scanrail

Remarkable Turnaround

One image is worth a thousand words. It does not take an investing genius to look at Figure 1 and quickly realize something very significant happened to GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) circa 2018. From inconsistently razor thin free cash

This article was written by

Fernando Batista Costa profile picture
Fernando Batista Costa
27 Followers
I am a Mechanical Engineer with an interest in the stock market and long-term investing strategies. I have no formal training in equity research/analysis but I like to think for myself and take my investment decisions into my own hands. Anyone can be a successful long-term investor when equipped with a handful of simple tools and the ability to stay the course regardless of what the market does in the short term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Potential to generate market-like returns with a conservative forecast. Transformation under Brookfield has put the company on a profitable path.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.