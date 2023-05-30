Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mastercard: I Was Too Cautious (Rating Upgrade)

May 30, 2023 11:17 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
940 Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard's recent financial performance and double-digit revenue growth in a challenging environment indicate a bullish outlook.
  • MA is well-positioned for growth due to favorable secular tailwinds, which I believe will outweigh near-term challenges.
  • Upgrading the stock rating from "Hold" to "Buy" as Mastercard demonstrates resilience and strong profitability metrics.

Мужчина, едущий на велосипеде возле рекламы Master Card, наиболее желанный в Хорватии

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My last analysis about Mastercard (NYSE:MA), which I shared in early March, was neutral. Since then, MA stock price has increased by slightly above 6%, suitable for three months. Though the stock underperformed the broad

Dair Sansyzbayev's Mastercard article performance

Seeking Alpha

Mastercard latest earnings summary

Seeking Alpha

Mastercard's recent quarterly performance

Seeking Alpha

Mastercard stock performance over the past decade

Seeking Alpha

Expectations about cash transactions to decline

eMarketer

Mastercard's valuation metrics

Seeking Alpha

Mastercard DCF valuation

Author's calculations

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
940 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.