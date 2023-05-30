Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Math Of Economic Crisis: No Easy Escape From Ongoing Inflation

Summary

  • Inflation may not return to normal levels and could come in waves, similar to the 1970s, due to ongoing explosion in US national debt and soaring interest costs.
  • Investors should prepare for a longer-term period of inflation by adjusting their portfolios with strategies such as short-term, laddered bonds and exposure to precious metals.
  • Careful planning and strategic decision-making will be critical to mitigate the adverse effects of potential economic turbulence on both macroeconomic and personal levels.

The following article is based on our May 26, 2023 Big Picture podcast segment, It All Comes Down to Math – There's No Way Out, with Financial Sense Wealth Management President and Founder Jim

CPI all urban consumers

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, St. Louis Fred (annotations added by FSWM)

interest paid US national debt

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (US), St. Louis Fed (annotations added by FSWM)

us national debt

Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury. St Louis Fed (annotations added by FSWM)

Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

