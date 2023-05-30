THEGIFT777

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been on the decline in the past year but has seen a recent strong financial performance from earnings. I believe SSL stock is currently a buy due to its global expansion, and undervaluation when assuming conservative figures.

Business Overview

Sasol Limited is an integrated chemical and energy company based in South Africa. With its subsidiaries, the company operates across six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. Sasol offers a diverse range of chemicals including acetate, ammonia, carbon, explosives, fertilizers, hydrocarbon blends, polymers, and more. It also markets and sells various cleaning products, fuels, lubricants, and other related products.

The company serves a wide range of industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, packaging, and textiles, providing solutions tailored to their specific needs. Sasol is involved in coal mining, engineering services, and the development of lower-carbon solutions, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices.

Sasol's geographic expansion strategy is evident through its operations in Africa, America, and Eurasia, enabling it to tap into diverse markets and leverage local opportunities. By serving industries across the globe, Sasol aims to meet the demands of different sectors and ensure a broad customer base.

The company's focus on research and development, along with its expertise in the chemical and energy sectors, positions it as a key player in the market. Sasol's goal is to deliver innovative solutions and contribute to the growth and development of the industries it serves.

BNN Bloomberg

Sasol Limited, with a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, has achieved a Return on Invested Capital of 11%. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at $28.37 and $11.69, respectively. Currently priced at $12.04 with a P/E GAAP ratio of 3.36, Sasol's stock is trading near its lower end. Additionally, the company's P/E ratio is lower than its industry peers, indicating a potential value opportunity.

It's important to consider that Sasol's performance is influenced by the economic cycle, given its reliance on industrial output. As such, the company's stock price and valuation are subject to fluctuations based on the prevailing economic conditions.

Sasol P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Sasol also allocates a dividend of 10.32%, which indicates a cash payout ratio of 107.42%. This payout ratio suggests that the dividend may face challenges amidst prevailing macroeconomic headwinds.

Seeking Alpha

Sasol Limited has recently announced its financial results for the first half, revealing a mixed performance. The company achieved positive earnings, with a GAAP EPS of R24.55, indicating its ability to generate profit. Notably, Sasol experienced significant revenue growth, reaching R151.75 billion, representing a substantial increase of 26.6% compared to the previous year. This growth underscores Sasol's successful efforts in capitalizing on expansion opportunities and diversifying its operations to drive rapid growth.

While EBIT showed a slight decline to R24.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA remained stable at R32.0 billion, indicating the company's ability to maintain a strong operating performance. Sasol's capital expenditure during the period, totaling R16.3 billion, aligns with market guidance and demonstrates its commitment to improving core operations and pursuing strategic investments for future growth. These results highlight Sasol's dedication to enhancing its overall performance and pursuing new opportunities for success.

Underperforming the Broader Market

In the past decade, Sasol has demonstrated lower performance compared to the S&P 500 index when considering dividend adjustments. This recent underperformance can be attributed to the company's reliance on macroeconomic factors and the inherent challenges associated with operating in the South African market. However, I believe that this situation has resulted in the stock being potentially undervalued for long-term investors, presenting an opportunity for future growth and value appreciation.

Sasol Compared to the S&P 500 3Y (Created by author using Barchart)

Global Expansion Resulting in Long-Term Stability

In order to expand outside its current operational areas, Sasol Limited, a globally integrated energy and chemicals corporation, has undertaken a geographic expansion plan. By utilizing expansion prospects, diversifying revenue sources, and forging a foothold in emerging markets, this approach seeks to achieve its objectives.

Sasol's introduction into the US market with its development of a sizable petrochemical plant at Lake Charles, Louisiana, is one significant instance of the company's geographic expansion. One of Sasol's greatest single expenditures to date, the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP) aims to produce diverse chemicals utilized in a variety of applications.

The LCCP will enable Sasol to manufacture ethylene, polyethylene, and other chemicals with value by building an ethane cracker as well as downstream chemical plants. Sasol hopes to make use of the region's plentiful shale gas resources and get a foothold in the North American market by creating this presence in the country.

It is in line with Sasol's objective to broaden its downstream activities and enter new markets that the company has expanded geographically into the United States. It gives the business a platform to take advantage of the rising petrochemical demand in the area, notably in industries like packing, motor vehicles, and infrastructure.

By increasing its geographic reach, Sasol hopes to lessen its reliance on particular nations and markets, like South Africa, and build a more robust and globally diversified company. With this tactic, the business may take advantage of local market dynamics and expansion prospects while leveraging its knowledge and technologies in several regions.

Oil and Gas Journal

Analyst Consensus

Sasol is currently highly recommended by analysts, who rate it as a "strong buy," indicating the potential for significant returns in the coming year. Based on the average one-year estimate of $17.41, the stock has a considerable upside potential of 47.52%.

TradingView

Valuation

Prior to formulating my assumptions and conducting the discounted cash flow analysis, I will determine the Cost of Equity and Weighted Average Cost of Capital for Sasol by utilizing the Capital Asset Pricing Model. By considering the risk-free rate of 3.81%, derived from the 10-year treasury yield, I have determined that the Cost of Equity for Sasol amounts to 8.34%, as presented below.

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Based on the aforementioned Cost of Equity, I have computed the Weighted Average Cost of Capital for Sasol to be 5.19%, as depicted below. This figure falls below the industry average of 9.27%, indicating a relatively lower cost of capital for the company.

Created by author using Alpha Spread

After conducting an Equity Model Discounted Cash Flow analysis using net income, I have determined that Sasol is currently undervalued by approximately 10%, with a fair value estimate of approximately $13.08. In order to derive this valuation, I utilized a discount rate of 11% for a 5-year timeframe. To account for the significant risks associated with macroeconomic reliance and challenges in South Africa, I incorporated a substantial 2.66% risk premium into my valuation. Additionally, I factored in a significant revenue decline, considering worst-case scenarios and potential impacts on the company's performance. Furthermore, my analysis indicates a predicted decline in margins over the next few years, potentially leading to a margin collapse. Despite adopting conservative assumptions, Sasol remains undervalued, highlighting considerable long-term upside potential.

5Y Equity Model DCF Using Net Income (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Created by author using Alpha Spread

Risks

Macroeconomic Factors:

Macroeconomic factors including changes in inflation, interest rates, and exchange rates can have an impact on Sasol. Economic downturns or volatility may damage both profitability and demand for its products.

Commodity Price Volatility:

The price of commodities like oil, gas, and chemicals has an impact on Sasol's financial success. The revenue and profitability of Sasol may be impacted by changes in commodity prices.

Operational Risks:

The organization works in a variety of intricate and possibly dangerous sectors, such as mining, chemicals, and energy. Operational risks can significantly affect a company's finances and reputation. Examples include accidents, equipment breakdowns, supply chain interruptions, and regulatory compliance concerns.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe Sasol is currently a buy due to its global expansion strategy which will partially stabilize cash flows, undervaluation assuming my DCF figures, and high dividend yielding high income for investors.