Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Credo Technology: The Moment Of Truth Draws Near

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • The stock has close to doubled in value in about three weeks, but such a powerful move puts CRDO in dangerous waters.
  • CRDO fell after lowering its outlook, but with others getting a boost from AI, the stock has rallied in anticipation of the same happening to CRDO.
  • The next earnings call is drawing near, which could deliver what the market hopes for or throw cold water on the recent rally.
  • CRDO is close to what could be a pivotal moment, which is why it may be wise to reduce exposure when the risk of falling short is out there.

IT Engineer in Action Configuring Servers

baranozdemir

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO), a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the data infrastructure market, has staged a strong comeback in recent weeks. The stock fell to a new low as recently as May 4, part of an extended

CRDO chart

Source: finviz.com

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.72K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.