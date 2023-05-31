Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UBS Group AG: Undervalued And Poised For Post-Takeover Upside

May 31, 2023 12:01 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS)CS, CSGKF
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.07K Followers

Summary

  • UBS released an updated F-4 filing, outlining some positive new insights into the pending Credit Suisse deal.
  • The case for pro-forma balance sheet accretion looks compelling, while conservative PPA and legal provisions offer incremental upside.
  • UBS stock hasn’t quite recovered following this year’s selldown; at current levels, there’s compelling value on offer.
Credit Suisse Shares Tumble, Send Shockwaves Through European Banking

Arnd Wiegmann

With the Credit Suisse (CS) takeover fast approaching its conclusion, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has released initial pro-forma financial estimates via an updated SEC F-4 registration statement – a first since the transaction was announced in March

A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

