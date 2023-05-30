Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

April 2023 Passive Income - Way Behind

PassiveCanadianIncome profile picture
PassiveCanadianIncome
2K Followers

Summary

  • Passive income for April 2023 totaled $1,922.40, with $794.77 from dividends and $1,127.63 from other sources.
  • Portfolio saw two raises in April, with Johnson & Johnson increasing dividends by 5.3% and Procter & Gamble raising by 3%.
  • One stock purchase made in April: 10 shares of Texas Instruments, adding $49.60 in forward income.

Passive Income is shown on the business photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov

  • 3 sources of passive Income
  • $794.77 from dividends
  • 20 stocks/units dripped in April
  • Trailing 12-Month Portfolio Return +3.62%

    S&P 500 12 Month Total Return +2.66% for April 2023

    S&P/TSX Composite Index 12 Month +4.17% May 19th 2023

April 2023 Dividends

April 2023 Passive Income

This article was written by

PassiveCanadianIncome profile picture
PassiveCanadianIncome
2K Followers
In 2011 me and my wife had almost $60,000 in debt and a negative $7,000 Net Worth. Through hard work and financial education we paid all that off. Now we are focusing on increasing our Passive Income Streams to make the money work for us.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.