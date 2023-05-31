Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Limbach Offers It All: Meaningful FCF, Organic Growth, M&A And Potential For Multiple Expansion

May 31, 2023 12:21 AM ETLimbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB)
1 Main Capital profile picture
1 Main Capital
587 Followers

Summary

  • Despite being up 4x in the last 12 months, LMB has a credible path to appreciating by an additional 3-5x over the next few years.
  • The company is undergoing a significant business transformation, shifting from general contractor projects to building-owner customers, resulting in higher margins and lower volatility.
  • LMB shares remain very cheap today, selling for 6x EBITDA and 9x FCF, a significant discount to peers that trade for double-digit EBITDA and high-teens FCF multiples.
  • The company is in a net cash position and is deploying its FCF into highly accretive tuck-in acquisitions at 4-5x EBITDA. Between organic growth and M&A, I believe EBITDA can be up 2-3x over the next few years.
  • LMB is imminently being added to the Russell 2000. Several sell-side firms have estimated net demand of 1.4m shares from the index inclusion, which could create a near-term catalyst for the stock.
Engineer is working on the roof of building. Surrounding with high building.

eyesfoto

Business overview

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) is a HVAC focused specialty contractor undergoing a major business transformation that investors have yet to fully appreciate. You can see what I wrote about the company in 2020 here. The company’s most recent

This article was written by

1 Main Capital profile picture
1 Main Capital
587 Followers
Boutique investment firm making concentrated investments in high-quality reasonably valued businesses with long reinvestment runways and in special situations that are experiencing a temporary dislocation or undergoing an element of change that will cause investors to revalue an investment in the near term. www.1maincapital.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation for an investment in any account managed by 1 Main Capital Management, LLC or its affiliates (collectively, the “Manager”). Such an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy will only be made pursuant to definitive subscription documents between the Manager and an investor. You should assume that the Manager has a long position in mentioned securities and stands to benefit from appreciation of such securities. The Manager may choose to add to or reduce its investment at any time without notice. Any information included in the presentation should not be relied upon as a basis for investment decisions. To the extent that you rely on the report in connection with an investment decision, you do so at your own risk. Certain information contained herein was obtained from or provided by third-party sources; although such information is believed to be accurate, it has not been independently verified. The information in the report is provided to you as of the dates indicated and the Manager does not intend to update the information after its distribution, even in the event the information becomes materially inaccurate.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.