AllianceBernstein: Fortress Balance Sheet And Incrementalism Support Long-Term Expansion

May 31, 2023 12:45 AM ETAllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB)
Jishan Sidhu
Summary

  • AllianceBernstein is undervalued by 31% and rated a 'strong buy' due to its heavy undervaluation, expansion capabilities, and strong financial position.
  • AB's integrated platform and incrementalistic growth strategy, including expansion into high-growth industries and geographic regions, support its long-term growth potential.
  • Risks include continued interest rate pressures, potential challenges in expansion plans, and possible dividend reductions.

AB (AllianceBernstein) office in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) is a global asset management firm providing investment management and research service products across institutional, high-net-worth, and retail investing levels.

Value Prop 1

AllianceBernstein March 2023 Investor Presentation

Over the previous year, AB's activities have enabled AUM outperformance

Overall Strategy

AllianceBernstein March 2023 Investor Presentation

AB (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry

AB (Dark Blue) vs Market & Industry (TradingView)

Comparable Companies

barchart.com

Relative Valuation

Alpha Spread

Value Prop 2

AllianceBernstein March 2023 Investor Presentation

Expansions

AllianceBernstein March 2023 Investor Presentation

Organic Growth

AllianceBernstein March 2023 Investor Presentation

Price Projection

TradingView

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

