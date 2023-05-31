Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Burlington Stores: Momentum Intact Despite Q1 Miss, A 'Buy On Dips' Opportunity

May 31, 2023 1:22 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
Summary

  • Burlington missed its Q1 guidance and estimates with lower comp growth dragging the earnings.
  • Momentum entering into Q2 remained strong with the company reiterating its full-year guidance.
  • We believe the company can achieve its guidance and may be able to beat it on the back of current momentum and lapping several negatives during previous quarters.
  • We initiate this as buy on dips opportunity with target price of $180 (at 30x 2023 P/E).
Burlington Coat Factory clothing store in Loudoun County, Virginia shop exterior entrance with red stop sign, plaza strip mall

krblokhin

Background

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is a leading off-price retailer operating in more than 500 locations nationwide providing high quality branded apparel and other accessories. It sources products from a wide network of 5,000+ vendors with a focus on nationally recognized brands. BURL

Investment analyst having worked at a Global Wall street Bank. Covers consumer, healthcare and retail stocks. Also completed my masters in Finance and a CFA Charterholder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

