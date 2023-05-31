Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: May 21, 2023

champc

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Data is taken from the close of Friday, May 19th, 2023.

JPMorgan releases a nice Weekly Market Recap every week. These are the key index levels this week for equities:

Weekly performance roundup

For CEFs, 10 out of 22 sectors were positive in price (up from 0 last week) and the average price return was -0.06% (up from -1.44% last week). The lead gainer was Preferreds (+3.05%) while Taxable Munis lagged (-2.69%).

9 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 3 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.06% (up from -0.46% last week). The top sector by NAV was Preferreds (+1.76%) while the weakest sector by NAV was Commodities (-3.31%).

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (-1.58%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-15.47%). The average sector discount is -8.50% (up from -8.85% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was MLPs (+0.60%), while Taxable Munis (-0.77%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.37% (up from -0.54% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Commodities (+0.48), while the sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score is Real Estate (-1.55). The average z-score is -0.70 (down from -0.87 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (+12.58%), Emerging Market Income (+12.21%), and Multisector Income (+11.02%). Discounts are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +8.38% (up from +8.37% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) -6.20% 13.82% 7.08% -0.5 -3.61% -2.46% Western Asset Global High Income (EHI) -4.73% 11.79% -5.15% 0.5 -4.08% 2.44% RENN Fund ord (RCG) -4.41% % -20.45% -1.8 -1.69% 0.87% Madison Covered Call & Eq Strat (MCN) -4.32% 9.60% 4.17% -0.4 -3.72% -0.45% RiverNorth Manage Dur Muni Inc Fd II Inc (RMMZ) -3.97% 7.60% -10.31% -0.5 -2.66% -0.94% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NHS) -2.87% 13.28% -1.45% 0.3 -3.76% 0.00% Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income (CIK) -2.70% 9.96% -4.45% -0.1 -2.17% -1.88% Gabelli Conv & Inc Secs (GCV) -2.52% 11.14% 5.12% -1.6 -1.62% -1.28% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) -2.06% 0.12% -16.03% -1.2 -3.37% -0.36% Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Inc (EDF) -1.96% 17.43% 3.55% -0.5 -1.90% 1.49% Click to enlarge

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Gabelli Multi-Media (GGT) 10.62% 14.33% 49.03% 0.6 9.25% -1.69% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 9.84% 17.51% 16.59% 0.3 -0.96% -3.84% Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) 8.27% 8.71% 109.42% 1.3 -1.01% -1.77% John Hancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) 6.60% 10.00% 11.93% 1.1 13.05% -1.04% Flah&Crum Preferred and Income Securities (FFC) 5.92% 8.06% -4.68% -0.7 9.23% -3.81% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) 5.28% 9.06% -19.48% -0.8 7.62% -1.26% Highland Income Fd (HFRO) 4.73% 10.74% -36.20% -1.7 8.31% 0.00% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) 4.66% 11.55% 24.60% 1.1 1.34% -0.27% ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) 3.95% 9.52% -22.02% -1.8 6.19% -0.92% abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 3.37% 16.41% 26.42% 0.9 0.99% -1.02% Click to enlarge

New!

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the highest yields, widest discounts, and lowest 1-year z-scores:

From our screener, here are the CEFs with the best 1-year performance, highest premiums, and highest 1-year z-scores:

Recent Corporate Actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 17, 2023 | Nuveen Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Completion of Mergers. April 10, 2023 | CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: IGR) Announces the Preliminary Results of Rights Offering

Upcoming Corporate Actions

May 11, 2023 | Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Rights Offering and Summary of Terms. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) April 13, 2023 | Nuveen Preferred Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers. March 30, 2023 | Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Planned Reorganization. March 27, 2023 | Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announce Proposed Merger. March 22, 2023 | Board of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Approves Conversion into an ETF.

Recent Activists or other CEF News

April 14, 2023 | BlackRock Closed-End Fund Share Repurchase Program Update.

------------------------------------

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters, and boosters.

Cutters

Boosters

