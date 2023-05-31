Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Rebounds As Dollar And Yields Fall

May 31, 2023 1:15 AM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS1 Comment
MoneyShow
Summary

  • The higher the interest rates go, the sharper the eventual economic slowdown is likely to be.
  • Economic uncertainty and high inflation are precisely why gold prices are at or near record.
  • The near-term outlook remains murky as prices remain inside a short-term downward channel.

stack of shiny gold bars on financial gold price graph 3d illustration

monsitj

By Fawad Razaqzada

As we look forward to the rest of the week, it remains to be seen whether the recovery will hold this time around. For what it is worth, I maintain a bullish view of gold prices.

Gold

TradingView

MoneyShow
