Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corporate Office Properties: An Evolving Property Portfolio And Promising Future Outlook

Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
909 Followers

Summary

  • OFC divested from some of its non-core assets in non-primary markets, most notably selling off seven properties that were considered tangential to its core mission.
  • Occupancy rates remained solid at 94.8%, slightly down from 95.3% in Q4 2022, reflecting an excellent ability to maintain high occupancy despite the portfolio transition.
  • In my opinion, the current potential rewards out weight the risks.
A fiatal katona keze a laptop képernyőjére mutat.

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind./iStock via Getty Images

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has started 2023 strong, restructuring its property portfolio to align with future growth. Despite minor declines in Q4 2022 metrics, the strategic shift resulted in increased Q1 operating income. OFC's management foresees a prosperous 2023, with dividends already increased

This article was written by

Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
909 Followers
Started investing more than 10 years ago. Mainly focusing on Large-Caps and occasional story stock. In addition, I am a regular buyer and analyzer of REITs, mREITS, and asset managers. I also have a dividend-focused portfolio with an investment horizon of 15 to 25 years. Follow me for comparison articles such as AAL vs. LUV or USB vs. C.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.