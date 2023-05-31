Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Egypt's Inflation Temporarily Softens In April; More Social Spending Assigned In New Budget

May 31, 2023 1:10 AM ETEGPT
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.8K Followers

Summary

  • Egypt's annual core inflation slightly decreased to 38.6% in April from 39.5% in March, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).
  • Still, April's annual headline inflation remains well above the rate seen in April 2022 (14.9%), according to Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) readings.
  • To alleviate the pressures of inflation and in tandem with interest rate hikes, authorities announced that spending on subsidies and social safety programs would increase by 50% in the new budget for FY2023-24.

The Sphinx by the Pyramids of Giza in the desert of Egypt

Anton Aleksenko/iStock via Getty Images

Egypt's annual core inflation slightly decreased to 38.6% in April from 39.5% in March, according to data from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). Still, April's annual headline inflation remains well above the rate seen in April 2022 (14.9%), according to Central

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.8K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.