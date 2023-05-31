Sjo

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and Tesla (TSLA) announced on Friday that they reached an agreement that will allow Ford’s EV customers to access Tesla’s wide-ranging fast-charger network. The deal came as a surprise to investors, but it nonetheless is a big deal (and a win-win, in my opinion) as it aligns the interests of two of the largest electric vehicle manufacturers in the United States. The deal is not only set to be a boost to Ford’s growing electric vehicle line-up, including the Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle, the F-150 Lightning pickup truck and the e-Transit, but also beneficial for broader electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. Ford’s shares soared more than 6% on the announcement on Friday, indicating that the market views the Ford-Tesla partnership as kind of a big deal as well!

Data by YCharts

What is the partnership deal all about?

Ford, which was the second-largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the U.S. in 2022 after Tesla, signed an EV-charging pact with the EV leader that will allow drivers of a Ford EV to access Tesla’s more than 12,000 Superchargers in the U.S. and Canada, starting in spring 2024. Ford’s EV customers already have access to more than 10,000 fast-chargers in Ford’s own BlueOval Charge Network which consists of approximately 84,000 charge points. In order to access Tesla's Superchargers, owners of a Ford EV will have to use an adapter as Ford's existing EV models rely on a different charging system.

Additionally, Ford said that it will equip all of its EV models, starting in 2025, with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) charge port, thereby allowing all drivers that own a Ford electric vehicle to use Tesla's fast-charging network without the use of an adapter. Tesla's large-scale charger network includes 45,000+ Superchargers globally and it drastically enhances charge point accessibility for Ford's customers.

The surprise partnership between Ford and Tesla is a big deal for both companies as well as the broader electric vehicle industry because it leads to the integration of the two largest public fast-charging networks in North America… which serves to make Ford’s electric vehicle line-up much more attractive for prospective buyers.

Ford is currently ramping up production of its EV portfolio -- especially the F-150 Lightning in the pickup truck segment and the Mustang Mach-E in the SUV segment. The partnership between the two rival car brands is also a big deal because Ford will be the first major auto maker to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging standard.

Ford’s electric vehicle line-up is set to grow rapidly

Ford has launched a number of electric vehicles in 2022 that are meant to drive the company’s transition to becoming a major EV manufacturer. Ford has laid out an aggressive plan for growth in its electric vehicle division which targets 600 thousand produced EVs annually by the end of FY 2023 and more than 2M by the end of FY 2026 (across all geographies). Key to achieving these milestones will be the successful roll-out and ramp of the Mach-E SUV in North America, Europe and China, the F-150 Lightning pickup truck in North America and the e-Transit in the commercial van markets in North America and Europe.

Source: Ford

Ford’s valuation vs. Tesla's

Ford is still valued like a legacy car brand that is focused on ICE vehicles whereas Tesla, as a leader in the electric vehicle market, is trading at a significant premium to other auto makers. Ford's potential in the EV market paired with its very low valuation based off of earnings is what I believe makes the company's shares attractive as a long term investment.

Ford is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 6.9X and a P/S ratio of 0.30 while Tesla is trading at a materially higher earnings multiplier of 38.4X and a P/S ratio of 4.7X. Although Tesla is a lot more expensive than Ford, I consider Tesla's valuation to be attractive, given the company's enormous growth potential and leadership position in the EV market.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Ford

The biggest risk for Ford at the moment is likely a decline in auto sales related to a potential recession in 2023. As I have pointed out in my work -- Why I Love Ford’s Boring 5.2% Yield -- I believe EBIT risks have decreased lately as inflation is moderating and therefore putting less pressure on Ford’s margins. I don't see any downside risks with the Ford-Tesla partnership, however.

Final thoughts

The partnership between Ford and Tesla came as a big surprise and it is a win-win for both companies, especially for Ford. Ford was the second-largest seller of electric vehicles in the U.S. in 2022 after Tesla and the announcement opens up Tesla’s vast Supercharger network in North America to Ford EV owners. For Tesla, it is a big win because Ford is the first major manufacturer that adopts Tesla’s charging ports. Ford has said that it is going to equip all its future electric vehicle models (starting in FY 2025) with Tesla's NACS charging ports which makes the purchase of a Ford EV a lot more compelling. Customers that drive a Ford EV can therefore access Tesla’s high-density, fast-charger network in addition to charge points found at Ford’s proprietary Blue Charge Network. The partnership also highlights that rival auto makers can collaborate on important issues which I believe will ultimately help drive electric vehicle adoption in the U.S.!