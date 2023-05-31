Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Coty's Results Continue To Shine, And More Catalysts Are Ahead

May 31, 2023 2:16 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Coty reported strong fiscal Q3 results, driven by robust fragrance demand.
  • The company raised its full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted EPS.
  • Coty's deleveraging plan remains on track.
  • Coty's stock is undervalued compared to its peers, and I maintain a "Strong Buy" rating with a potential upside of $16+.

Man"s hand spraying luxury perfume on a light background.

Ekaterina Zaitseva/iStock via Getty Images

With Coty (NYSE:COTY) up only moderately since I put a “Strong Buy” rating on the stock in my initial write-up in February, I want to take a close look at the stock.

Fiscal Q3

COTY Share

Company Presentation

COTY Valuation Vs Peers

COTY Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
1.24K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COTY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.