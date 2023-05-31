Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Western Asset Mortgage Capital: Little Chance Of Recovery In My Opinion

Summary

  • Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation struggles to recover from the pandemic shock and rising interest rates, with management considering a sale or merger.
  • WMC's Q1 2023 results show improved earnings and asset prices, but book value remains significantly down from previous years.
  • The mortgage market faces challenges in 2023, with higher interest rates discouraging refinancing and home sales, but overall performance remains robust due to low unemployment and strong household income.

Economic crisis that will affect the world grow of inflation and fuel price

Leonid Sorokin

Investment thesis

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has been struggling for approximately 3 years and the company cannot recover from its pandemic shock since. The rising interest rates have been hurting the company's portfolio and the book

Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates (freddiemac.com/pmms )

ABS production Q1 2022 vs Q1 2023

ABS production Q1 2022 vs Q1 2023 (asreport.americanbanker.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

WMC vs REM Total Return

WMC vs REM Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Daniel P. Varga profile picture
Daniel P. Varga
909 Followers
Started investing more than 10 years ago. Mainly focusing on Large-Caps and occasional story stock. In addition, I am a regular buyer and analyzer of REITs, mREITS, and asset managers. I also have a dividend-focused portfolio with an investment horizon of 15 to 25 years. Follow me for comparison articles such as AAL vs. LUV or USB vs. C.

