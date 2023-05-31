Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aligning Incentives Matters: ESG In Executive Compensation

May 31, 2023 1:55 AM ETEMB, CEMB, EMCB, EMHY, EMBD, EMTL, CBON, KHYB, EFIX, HYEM, PCY, TEI, EDF, ELD, EDD, EMLC, VWOB, EDI, EMD, MSD, LEMB, EBND, FEMB, ESEB, NUBD, EAGG, BGRN, SUSB, GRNB, TGRNX, PTSAX, TSBIX
Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
540 Followers

Summary

  • Historically, we have requested for executive compensation to be tied to financial metrics, such as return on invested capital and earnings per share growth.
  • However, companies are now increasing the resources spent on measuring, disclosing, and setting targets around various ESG initiatives that have operational implications.
  • We believe corporate focus on material ESG issues helps mitigate risk and take advantage of opportunities to enhance long-term value.

Crystal globe putting on moss, ESG icon for Environment Social and Governance,

I going to make a greatest artwork as I can, by my head, my hand and by my mind.

By Ivy Gluck, CFA

With proxy season upon us, “say on pay” is a common issue on which we vote and have

Executive compensation plans

Executive pay and ESG

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
540 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.