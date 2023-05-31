Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Introduction

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is now down 43% since my previous article, in which I gave a hold rating. I saw no reason to buy the stock, despite the group having strong brands. V.F. Corp was plagued by high inflation, lagging consumer spending and COVID restrictions in China.

The huge drop in share price and the recent quarterly numbers prompted me to review the stock. I follow the stock closely because I also see strong growth opportunities. The stock price of Signet Jewelers (SIG) plummeted from $147 in 2015 to $7.5 in 2020 (a 95% drop), as one extreme example. I looked into this stock in the middle of 2019 and became hesitant to purchase it due to the sharp drop in price. The company remained profitable and free cash flow did not enter negative territory. Sales declines were the issue back then, but after COVID, things started looking up for Signet Jewelers. Strong cost reduction led to a more efficient company after which the stock rose from $7.5 in 2020 to $108 at its peak in November 2021 (1340% return). When I think of V.F. Corp, I think of Signet Jewelers, and I hope the stock gets a similar growth trajectory.

And yet, there are distinctions between the two businesses. Cash flow has been positive for Signet Jewelers every year for the past decade, while it has been negative for V.F. Corp by $917 million so far this fiscal year. V.F. Corp. also has significantly more debt than Signet Jewelers (relatively seen). This means that V.F. Corp is in a greater risk than Signet Jewelers was. The negative free cash flow of $917 for fiscal 2023 is concerning given the meager $815 million in cash and $3 billion in liquid assets. Added to that is more than $7,819 million in debt. So unfortunately, I cannot properly compare V.F. Corp with Signet Jewelers in 2019.

However, there are many positives. High inflation is easing, consumer spending is rising, COVID restrictions in China no longer apply, and free cash flow for the previous quarter was a healthy $122 million. I am hoping for the same share price trajectory as Signet Jewelers. The tide has turned, which is why I give VFC stock a buy rating.

The Trend Is Your Friend

The fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results released by V.F. Corp were in line with market expectations. Annual sales declined 2% but increased 3% at constant currency, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. The EMEA and APAC regions grew particularly well, which was offset by a revenue decline in the Americas. Adjusted earnings per share for the full year were $2.10.

FY23: Revenue Breakdown (V.F. Corp 4Q23 Investor Presentation)

Sales in the Outdoor segment did particularly well. The Outdoor segment grew 12% at constant currency, and The North Face leads this segment and saw sales increase 17% YoY. Other segments such as the Active segment shrank 5% at constant currency. The Work segment also shrank 4% at constant currency for fiscal 2023. In the fourth quarter of 2023, The North Face continued to grow strongly but Vans and Timberland lost popularity. Dickies recovered and quarterly sales were flat QoQ.

In 2023, the popularity of The North Face and Timberlands increased while that of Vans decreased. Sales fell 8% year-on-year, as V.F. Corp had expected. Therefore, the company launched a campaign with new product launches to boost the brand.

I use Google Trends to measure popularity. For The North Face brand, we see a remarkable graph with a spike in the winter months and a drop in the summer months. This makes sense because of the outdoor and winter clothing the brand offers. This pattern is also visible at Timberland.

We see a slight upward trend in popularity with which we can cautiously conclude that The North Face is still loved by Outdoor enthusiasts. Timberland's popularity has been slightly declining since 2019, according to Google Trends.

The North Face Interest over Time (Google Trends)

Next, I take a closer look at Vans. We see that Google improved their data collection system on Jan. 1, 2022, so the graph suddenly shows a sharp drop. I wouldn't worry about this. What is worrisome is that the popularity trend have dropped sharply since December of 2019. V.F. is aware of the decline in Vans' popularity and is responding by releasing new sneakers. Also in 2017, Vans’ popularity skyrocketed and Vans was recognized for having the year's best interactive advertising campaign, so it appears this strategy was fruitful. Vans' family membership is also growing steadily. Vans' family membership grew to 28 million members by the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, nearly twice as many as two years ago. I am confident that Vans can pick up the popularity as it did in 2017.

Vans Interest Over Time (Google Trends)

And what about Signet Jewelers? The brand recognition of Signet Jewelers rose until 2018, then leveled off until the end of 2020, and is now declining slightly from that point forward. With only The North Face still enjoying significant popularity, this is not good news for V.F. Corp. However, Vans has the potential to gain popularity this year. However, I am still very wary because of the current economic climate.

CEO Benno Dorer is confident that both Vans and North Face can expand further:

On Vans, we continue to expect the brand to return to growth during the course of the second-half of the fiscal year. Importantly, Vans will return to profit growth for the full fiscal year and even ahead of its return to revenue growth aided by cost savings and SKU simplification. We will increase our product development investment in fiscal year ‘24, tease our new pinnacle premium line at the Paris Fashion Show next month and aggressively drive UltraRange, MTE and new school, while seeding the Style 93 women’s felt Sandal launch now for a full launch this fall. More innovation will follow. Moving on to the North Face, we are increasing product and marketing investments to support consumer acquisition, innovation and marketplace sell-through and the expansion of the brand into new adjacent categories based on a clear permission from consumers to do so. Regionally, our focus is to improve execution in the Americas. The first quarter will be difficult here as we work to regain the confidence of an already cautious set of U.S. wholesale customers in our ability to deliver full customer service after a difficult 2022 in that respect, but we should see significant improvements starting this fall.

Back To Profitability

V.F. Corp has therefore prioritized making the company more efficient. It does this in part by reducing its large inventories and succeeds in this through promotional activities. V.F. Corp aims to bring its inventory level to the optimal level. However, this has affected the gross margin, partly because of higher production costs due to high inflation. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 came in at 49.6% compared with 52.2% a year earlier.

Increased production costs are a direct result of high inflation. Inflation rates, however, are decreasing, so things appear optimistic. The Federal Reserve's measures to curb inflation have brought the inflation rate down from its peak of 9% in June 2022 to its current level of 4.9%. This is a windfall for a company like V.F. Corp. Not only because production costs can be better managed, but also because consumer behavior improves.

Valuation Metrics

Finally, we look at the stock's valuation. V.F. Corp's undervaluation is obvious due to the company's significantly cheaper share price. However, high inflation has thrown a spanner in the works as gross and operating margins are lower as a result. The company's profitability has fallen, making it difficult to understand the stock's valuation via common valuation metrics. I also think the sharply increased debt and reduced cash on the balance sheet are important to factor into the stock's valuation.

Therefore, the enterprise value-to-revenue ratio is appropriate for understanding its stock valuation. Although I showed it in my previous article, the valuation is even more attractive now. Over the past 10 years, V.F.'s profitability had greatly improved, so the market valued the company a more expensive enterprise value-to-revenue ratio. But if we zoom out, we see that the enterprise value-to-revenue ratio of 1.1 is not hugely attractive after all. In fact, it appears to be an average valuation if we look at the period between 1990 and 2010.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In conclusion, I see an improvement in quarterly earnings last quarter, despite the challenging economic environment. What I also like is the continued growth of The North Face. Vans, on the other hand, is experiencing some challenges. Its popularity has been declining for years, but I am confident that management will ensure that Vans’ will expand again. It will do so by introducing new sneakers this year and focusing on product campaigns. Vans' family membership is also growing steadily, so that indicates that customers are interested in a good relationship with Vans. High inflation, low consumer confidence and COVID restrictions in China have led to pressure on profit margins. With high inflation abating, consumer confidence recovering slightly, and COVID restrictions no longer apply, I see reason for optimism. V.F. Corp is an interesting stock because of its huge growth potential when sales pick up. Despite the lack of material financial improvement, I am still given the stock a buy-rating due to the positive outlook / optimism. I do recommend that investors or potential investors keep a close eye on popularity trends to get live insight into the popularity of their brands.