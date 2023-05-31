Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Definitive Healthcare: Weakness In Performance Is A Function Of Macro, Not Fundamentals

May 31, 2023 4:10 AM ETDefinitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
262 Followers

Summary

  • DH faces challenges due to macro pressures impacting new business and growth prospects, but remains a strong business in healthcare data intelligence with a robust technological moat.
  • Despite an elongated sales cycle and increased churn, DH has demonstrated its ability to win back customers.
  • Considering DH's under-penetrated market, long-term tailwinds, and resilient business model, I reiterate a buy rating for the stock.

Nurse working at the reception desk in the private clinic

Anchiy

Investment thesis

The one thing I took away from the performance of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) since I covered it was that it is really tough to go against the macro environment. First, I'd like to address the recent

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, font Description automatically generated

Valuation

This article was written by

Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

