A Quick Take On Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial (PAPL) has filed proposed terms to raise $6.25 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The firm provides mortgage technologies and brokerage services in the Canadian mortgage industry.

PAPL has produced declining revenue from a small base, with high operating losses and increasing free cash burn.

I'll pass on the IPO.

Pineapple Overview

North York, Canada-based Pineapple was founded to develop data-driven technology offerings and brokerage services for licensed Canadian mortgage industry agents, brokers and consumers.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Shubha Dasgupta, who has been with the firm since October 2015 and was previously a Mortgage Broker at Bedrock Financial Group.

The company’s primary offerings include:

MyPineapple data management, CRM, underwriting support and reporting software to:

Mortgage agents

Mortgage brokers

Sub-brokers

Brokerage firms

Consumers

As of February 28, 2023, Pineapple has booked fair market value investment of $7.8 million from investors, including Prodigy Capital Corp and individuals.

Pineapple - Customer Acquisition & Market

The firm generates revenue through subscription services to agents, assessment services and lender partner service commissions for completed applications.

95% of its revenue comes from lender partner service commissions and the company is active in mostly central and eastern provinces in Canada.

Management plans to open its first brokerage offices in British Columbia and Quebec 'sometime in early 2023.'

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained high as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended February 28, 2023 82.7% FYE August 31, 2022 82.7% FYE August 31, 2021 45.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, fell to negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended February 28, 2023 -0.1 FYE August 31, 2022 0.2 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

According to a 2022 market research report by Mortgage Professional America Magazine, the Canadian market has recently been in a state of transition due to rising interest rates in response to high inflation.

Hot markets such as Toronto and Vancouver have seen skyrocketing housing prices.

The report said that 'the prime lending rate remains reasonable by historical standards even after recent hikes.'

Rental markets in larger cities are also in high demand, particularly in Toronto and Vancouver. With more people moving to these cities, rental demand is expected to remain strong over the coming years. However, rental markets in smaller urban centers and rural areas are also seeing strong growth.

Graeme Moss, founder at a Hamilton, Ontario mortgage broker, believes that the 'opportunity will remain for the broker and agent community, and their clients.'

Pineapple’s Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue from a tiny base

Continued operating loss and worsening negative operating margin

Higher cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended February 28, 2023 $ 1,334,691 -11.0% FYE August 31, 2022 $ 3,600,851 20.7% FYE August 31, 2021 $ 2,983,717 Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes Period Profit (Loss) Before Income Taxes Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended February 28, 2023 $ (1,403,748) -105.2% FYE August 31, 2022 $ (2,810,061) -78.0% FYE August 31, 2021 $ (261,802) -8.8% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended February 28, 2023 $ (1,538,826) -115.3% FYE August 31, 2022 $ (3,015,283) -225.9% FYE August 31, 2021 $ (388,401) -29.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended February 28, 2023 $ (1,924,986) FYE August 31, 2022 $ (1,834,910) FYE August 31, 2021 $ 668,555 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of February 28, 2023, Pineapple had $1.2 million in cash and $1.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended February 28, 2023, was negative ($3.1 million), which represented worsening cash use since my previous report on the company as of its August 31, 2022 financials.

Pineapple’s IPO Details

PAPL intends to sell 1.25 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $6.23 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $31.5 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 16.54%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

The firm is an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and has elected to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders will receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Technology - approximately 40% for improving our technology. Pineapple Insurance - approximately 15% for developing our subsidiary Pineapple Insurance. Expansion - approximately 20% for expansion of our business in North America and globally. Working capital - the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding legal proceedings, management did not characterize legal proceedings against the firm, if any.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Valuation Metrics For Pineapple Financial

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $37,784,890 Enterprise Value $31,547,125 Price / Sales 11.00 EV / Revenue 9.18 EV / EBITDA -10.67 Earnings Per Share -$0.42 Operating Margin -86.09% Net Margin -95.04% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 16.54% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$3,142,269 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -8.32% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.00 CapEx Ratio -17.54 Revenue Growth Rate -11.00% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Pineapple Financial

PAPL is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth activities and invest in upgrading its technology offerings.

The company’s financials have produced dropping topline revenue from a tiny base, ongoing high operating loss and increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended February 28, 2023, was negative ($3.1 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have remained high as revenue has decreased; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.1x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends for the foreseeable future and to reinvest any earnings back into the company's growth initiatives.

The market opportunity for providing technology solutions to brokers in Canada has been substantial but faces an unknown future growth rate due to the rising unaffordability of housing and higher interest rates, which tends to put a damper on real estate activity.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (58.7%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include growing risks of a recession as the global economy slows down due to ongoing inflation and a higher cost of capital environment.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 9.18x.

The tiny firm’s topline revenue is declining and its valuation expectations are excessive, so I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced